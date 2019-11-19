Log in
AmTrust Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

11/19/2019 | 04:31pm EST

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend per share on the following series of non-cumulative preferred stock:

Series

Rate

Dividend

A

6.750%

$0.421875

B

7.250%

$0.453125

C

7.625%

$0.476563

D

7.500%

$0.468750

E

7.750%

$0.484375

F

6.950%

$0.434375

The preferred dividends will be payable December 16, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2019.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner’s policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com


© Business Wire 2019
