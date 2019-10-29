AmTrust Title Hosted the Renewable Energy Project Finance Outlook Breakfast

Industry professionals were treated to a lively fireside chat and panel discussion on the state of renewable energy project finance and its future potential in the latest event of AmTrust Title Insurance Company’s Summit Series.

The first half of the event consisted of an in-depth fireside chat between moderator Rob Sternthal, Managing Director & Head of North America for Rubicon Capital Advisors – the sponsor of the event, and guest Keith Martin, Partner at Norton Rose. Martin provided the audience with the knowledge and perspective of a seasoned attorney with over 35 years of experience at the second largest law firm in the US while Sternthal, with a diverse background – including founding CohnReznick Capital, roles at Credit Suisse and the Securities and Exchange Commission, and his current position at Rubicon Capital Advisors – leveraged his experience to ask the nuanced questions that the audience was interested in understanding.

Delving into topics such as tax credits, climate change, offshore wind projects, the state of governmental regulations, and tariffs, the participants drew from their unique backgrounds to provide the attendees with an animated discussion on the state of the industry. Martin was particularly enthused about the rise in the development of solar in the Southeast and Texas and tipped his hat to the under thirty-five generation for bringing the issue of climate change to the forefront of Americans’ minds. A veteran of the industry, he reminded the attendees that the progression of renewable energy is not viewed favorably by all.

Following the fireside chat, the event shifted to a panel discussion with speakers hailing from Pillsbury Winthrop, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), PPL Corporation, and Stahl, Davies, Sewell, Chavarria & Friend, LLP to contribute to a dynamic conversation on emerging trends in the renewable energy space. The panel covered topics ranging from energy storage, to metrics, to community solar and evolving technologies.

Exploring emerging trends, the panelists shared their thoughts on the benefits of community solar as well as their reactions to the monumental growth in energy storage, which moderator Mona Dajani of Pillsbury Winthrop noted, is expected to grow at a rate of 20 percent between now and 2024. Panelists explored the topics of bi-facial solar panels, energy targets in states such as Hawaii, Oregon, and California, as well as growth opportunities in Texas, bouncing unique thoughts and perspectives off each other. As is custom with all AmTrust Title events, audience members had the opportunity to engage in a dynamic question and answer session following the moderated portions.

“Energy independence, the effects of fossil fuels, and emerging technologies in the renewable energy sector have risen to new levels of prominence following the reinvigorated push for action on climate change,” said Jason Gordon, President of AmTrust Title. “We are glad to bring such distinguished and knowledgeable speakers to this event to discuss these vital issues.”

“We are so pleased that our Renewable Energy Project Finance event was such a rousing success,” stated Steven Napolitano, Senior Executive Vice President of AmTrust Title. “As our signature Summit Series continues, AmTrust Title is committed to bringing the best and brightest in the industry to the forefront of the conversation. Innovation and thought leadership are what bring about growth and knowledge to real estate and we are proud to be a part of that process.”

The breakfast event was held at the CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Avenue, Midtown South and 100 percent of the proceeds were donated to Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE). The organization promotes the education, professional development, and advancement of women to achieve a strong diversified workforce and support a robust renewable energy economy. WRISE started as a creative idea in several women’s minds, a spark that caught fire and has grown organically and intentionally into a network across the U.S. and Canada – uniting women and men in working to change the face of renewable energy.

AmTrust Title’s next event, the third annual Real Estate Summit, is scheduled to take place November 14, 2019. AmTrust will also be co-hosting an additional event with Rubicon Capital Advisors in 2020.

About AmTrust Title Insurance Company

AmTrust Title is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., an insurance holding company headquartered in New York, which offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. AmTrust Title is headquartered and domiciled in New York, New York, and is licensed in forty-two states. For AmTrust Title, this combination of strong financial backing and advanced technology translates into immediate strength for real estate clients. For more information about AmTrust Title, visit www.amtrusttitlegroup.com.

About Rubicon Capital Advisors

Rubicon is one of the world’s leading investment banking firms focused solely on the infrastructure, energy & utilities sectors. With offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia, along with further expansion plans in 2020, the firm has a truly global reach. Since inception in 2011, Rubicon has closed on the sale, acquisition or refinancing of over 100 essential infrastructure, energy & utilities assets located across Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia with a combined enterprise value in excess of USD $50 billion. The firm is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and its U.S. affiliate is a member of FINRA and SIPC and registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC. Learn more about the firm at: www.rubiconcapitaladvisors.com and by following Rubicon Capital Advisors on LinkedIn and Twitter.

