AmWINS Appoints Valerie G. Brown to Board of Directors

08/05/2020 | 05:01am EDT

AmWINS Group, Inc. (“AmWINS”), a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the appointment of Valerie G. Brown to its board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005181/en/

AmWINS appoints Valerie G. Brown to board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

AmWINS appoints Valerie G. Brown to board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Valerie’s leadership and business acumen will complement the diverse talents of our existing board members,” said Scott Purviance, CEO of AmWINS. “She is a highly respected leader within the financial services industry and we look forward to her unique perspective and experience on driving growth in a financial services business.”

An accomplished business leader and long-time board member of numerous financial advisory and asset management businesses, Brown brings a wealth of knowledge in helping businesses position themselves for lasting success. She served as CEO of Cetera Financial Group from 2010 to 2014, which grew organically and through successful acquisitions, quadrupling earnings and doubling assets.

Most recently, Brown served as executive chairman for Advisor Group. During her tenure there, she strengthened management and assets grew from $160 billion to $270 billion.

“AmWINS’ growth trajectory over the last 20 years has been outstanding,” said Brown. “I look forward to joining the board of such a dynamic and industry leading specialty distribution business.”

Brown is currently a board member of Advisor Group, Jackson Hole Center for the Arts, Financial Services Institute and the Securities Industry, Financial Markets Association.

She has a chemical engineering degree from Oregon State University and MBA from Stanford University – Graduate School of Business.

About AmWINS Group, Inc.

AmWINS Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 115 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $20 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.


© Business Wire 2020
