AmaWaterways : Celebrates AmaMora Christening, Officially Welcoming Third Ship For 2019 Season

CALABASAS, Calif., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmaWaterways, the award-winning luxury river cruise line, today celebrated the christening of its new 156-passenger vessel, AmaMora. Co-Founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst joined Mayor Adalbert Dornbusch of Lahnstein, Germany and Godmother Libbie Rice, president of Ensemble Travel Group, for a day of festivities officially commemorating the company's third new ship launched during the 2019 season. AmaMora will sail the enchanting Rhine river, while recent launches of AmaMagna and AmaDouro expand the company's presence on the Danube and in Portugal, respectively.

"This has truly been a record-breaking year for us, and we are very proud to welcome AmaMora to our wonderful fleet of ships that are built to meet the needs of today's travelers who crave a luxurious and personalized vacation experience," said Schreiner. "With multiple dining venues, a well-equipped gym with a Wellness Host and heated swimming pool with swim up bar, AmaMora's design reflects her most recent sister ships, AmaLea and AmaKristina, but her fresh, rich color scheme is uniquely her own."

The garland trimmed ship arrived in Lahnstein where guests, media and travel partners were joined by local dignitaries and residents for a special "Rhine Romanticism" themed dockside ceremony. Each guest was presented with a hand-made wine leaf and flower pin to wear as the festivities began. Framed by the spectacular backdrop of Stolzenfels Castle, local entertainers gave guests a taste of Lahnstein's rich heritage through a performance by a "shanty" choir - a men's choir that sings traditional maritime songs – and an elegantly costumed dance group performing traditional dances from the early 19th century.

"AmaWaterways owes a huge part of its success to the support and loyalty of the travel advisor community, and we are pleased to honor that long-standing collaboration by having Libbie christen our newest ship," said Karst. "Through her years of experience in the travel industry, she has gained a reputation as an astute, forward thinker and a role model for other young women taking on leadership roles in travel. We are thrilled to honor her and our invaluable relationship with Ensemble Travel Group by having her serve as Godmother to the beautiful AmaMora."

Following the speeches, signing of the guestbook and a blessing of the ship, Godmother Rice officially named AmaMora with the traditional breaking of a champagne bottle on the ship's hull.

"I am so thrilled to be christening the beautiful AmaMora today. 'Ama' means love, and I can feel the love that has been put into this ship – from her breathtaking design and craftsmanship to her warm, thoughtful service, and of course, the meticulously planned itineraries she will sail through some of Europe's most amazing destinations," said Rice. "I know all who sail on AmaMora will feel the same sense of homecoming I did, the moment they step on board."

AmaMora's inaugural season is on the Rhine river sailing seven-night cruises between Amsterdam and Basel. Guests can enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows in the ship's lounge area, the signature twin balcony staterooms and the spacious Sun Deck, all thoughtfully designed to provide breathtaking views of the passing scenery. A highlight of the Rhine cruises is the scenic 40-mile voyage through the fascinating UNESCO World Heritage Rhine Gorge with its steep valley sides covered by terraced vineyards and more than 40 hilltop castles, some dating back to Roman times. Specific itineraries include the Enchanting Rhine, Captivating Rhine, and Christmas Markets on the Rhine. As part of the company's first-ever Loyalty Appreciation Month, returning guests will be recognized with a special Christmas Markets on the Rhine sailing on board AmaMora, departing November 25, 2019.

About AmaWaterways

A family-owned company celebrating 17 years on the river, AmaWaterways offers unforgettable river cruises with 23 ships sailing Europe's Danube, Rhine, Moselle, Main, Rhône, Seine, Garonne, Dordogne, Dutch and Belgian Waterways and Douro Rivers, Southeast Asia's Mekong and Africa's Chobe River. Led by experienced river cruise co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, the company is renowned for its innovative stateroom design featuring unique "twin balconies"; its wellness activities including a wide choice of included shore excursions featuring biking and hiking options for the active traveler; and its award-winning dining—including The Chef's Table specialty restaurant as well as complimentary fine wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner. Modern, spacious and tastefully decorated, each ship features onboard amenities such as hair and massage salons and a fitness room, and many have heated outdoor swimming pools with swim-up bars. AmaWaterways leads the river cruise industry in innovation highlighted with the launch of AmaMagna, which at twice the width of traditional river ships, offers a new dimension in luxury river cruising. The company also offers a variety of themed sailings and brand relationships, with sailings geared towards active travelers and families as well as group and charter options.

With the highest-rated ships in Europe according to the third edition of Berlitz: River Cruising in Europe & the USA, AmaWaterways has received countless honors and accolades including Cruise Critic's Editor's Pick Award for "Best for Active Cruisers" and 2018 AFAR Reader's Choice Award for "Best River Cruise Line."

