Amalgam Insights to Host July 14 Technology Expense Management Expo

06/23/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

BERKELEY, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgam Insights, a boutique technology research firm, will host its inaugural virtual conference designed to help enterprises collectively save $1 billion in IT spend and prepare for future IT transformation in context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several months into Work in the Time of Corona, countless technology professionals struggle to control expenses because of shifts to the cloud, unexpected shadow IT, personal reimbursement obligations, and remote worker demands.

To educate the enterprise IT community, Amalgam Insights, alongside current sponsors MobiChord and Upland Software, will present on July 14 the Technology Expense Management Expo (TEM Expo). TEM Expo is a day-long deep dive to give IT professionals and related colleagues relevant and timely tools to cut costs, save jobs, & help organizations support remote workers in a pandemic recession. This event will provide IT leaders with the financial and operational guidance for quickly cleansing and stabilizing technology expenses, inventory, and services.

“Our team of experts is here to teach organizations how to conduct the financial preparation for technology transformation,” said Hyoun Park, CEO and Principal Analyst at Amalgam Insights. “In this economic climate, enterprise leaders must cut costs over the next 90 days, especially in new areas such as cloud FinOps, mobility, and SaaS management. And they must pursue IT change while avoiding the biggest mistakes IT made in the 2000 and 2008 recessions.”

Speakers include:

Joe Basili, Managing Director of the Enterprise Technology Management Association (ETMA)
Neil Buckley, Managing Director, Apex Business Intelligence
Larry Foster, ETMA Hall of Fame Member
Malcolm Montanaro, Assistant Vice President at Barclays
Denise Munro, Principal Consultant at CRG
Andrea (Andi) Pringle, aka TEMGirl!
Corey Quinn, The Duckbill Group
David Schofield and Wayne Webers, Network Sourcing Advisors

C-level, director, senior, manager, owner, partner and vice president titles within the accounting, purchasing, engineering, finance, IT and operations departments stand to gain the most from the event and will be able to attend for free.

TEM Expo will provide a virtual, intuitive platform that mirrors the look and feel of an in-person conference and expo. Attendees will take part in live and pre-recorded sessions, visit vendor booths, network with peers, and even enjoy giveaways and a delivered lunch. The first 100 end users to register will also receive a TEM Expo Stress Relief Gift Box.

About Amalgam Insights
Amalgam Insights (AI) is an IT research firm focused on improving the financial and operational management of technology, including artificial intelligence, software, data, cloud, enterprise mobility, telecom, and network services. We work with leading enterprises, vendors, and private investors to identify the best practices, trends, and solutions to improve the management of technology. 

Media Contact
Amalgam Insights Media
Media@amalgaminsights.com
(415) 754-9686

TEM Expo Sponsor Contacts
MobiChord
Tim Stocks, MBA
tim@mobichord.com
+1 (801) 895-4180

Upland Software
Kendell Kelton 
1.833.UPLAND1  
media@uplandsoftware.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
