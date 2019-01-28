Amanda Rangel Joins VirTrial as VP of Business Development

VirTrial, a leading telehealth platform provider for virtual clinical trials, has named Amanda Rangel as VP of Business Development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005081/en/

Amanda Rangel, VP of Business Development, VirTrial (Photo: Business Wire)

“Having worked with Amanda for the past 10 years, I know she understands what will make a clinical trial successful,” said Mark Hanley, President and CEO of VirTrial. “Amanda was my top choice because of her perfectionism, and I know that’s what our customers will expect.”

Early in her career, Rangel founded HUNT Services, a coalition of independent clinical research sites that she grew to the point of acquisition. Having managed that site network, Rangel is extremely proficient in clinical site operations. She also is an experienced global business development and operations executive with a 15-year history in the clinical research industry. Rangel recently served as Sr. Director, Global Business Development for Radiant Research/Synexus, the largest site network in the world.

“I’m thrilled to join the VirTrial team and to be part of a solution from a site perspective. Having been involved with a company that conducted over 14,000 trials, I know from experience that sites and patients are integral to the success of every project,” said Rangel. “This is why VirTrial’s vision is a hybrid virtual trial model, helping make clinical trials more convenient for patients and efficient for research sites,” she concluded.

About VirTrial

VirTrial acquired and customized a stable, award-winning virtual care platform and customized it for clinical trial use to transform telehealth in the clinical research industry. VirTrial offers a post-approval management program that combines video, text, and email for clinical trial sites to easily, efficiently, and conveniently address specific patient and/or study needs. The platform can be used on any device and at any site.

The company vision is to replace 25-40 percent of standard clinical trial visits with virtual visits to create hybrid studies. This model is best suited for Phase III and IV studies. VirTrial enables higher performance by clinical trial sites, greater accessibility to trials for patients, and improved outcomes for pharmaceutical companies. Working together we can bring better medications to market more quickly. To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.VirTrial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005081/en/