Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amar Bank Honored as One of the Best Companies to Work in Indonesia for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk. ("AMAR") or Amar Bank, Indonesia's first and only pure-play digital bank, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in Indonesia. Best Places to Work is an international certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

This achievement of Amar Bank is a testimony to the hard work of the entire Amar Bank team since 2014, which started with 17 employees and now has more than 1000 employees in 2020. The Amar Bank team, whom we call Amarites, uphold the company's culture values - Experimentation, Growth, Fun, Big Dreams, Customer Focus and Speed - which have been implemented in the daily activities of Amarites.

“We are glad to have received this award Best Place to Work in Indonesia from The Best Place to Work. We have tried to create a workplace where the growth opportunities are ample and provided in a way that's engaging and fun. It's very important for us that each of our people are growing personally as their growth eventually translates to company's growth. And equally it's important for us to ensure that people are having fun and ever smiling at work as a smiling team translates to smiling customers,” said Vishal Tulsian, President Director for Amar Bank.

“The working culture in Amar Bank is something that makes us unique in Banking industry. We always try to provide our people with various culture activities and at the same time support them to grow. For me personally, working in Amar Bank has been giving me considerable space to explore, learn new things and grow in a fun and encouraging working environment. Having achieved the The Best Place to Work in Indonesia Award gives us more support to keep doing what we are doing and even do better,” said Ratna Julia Sahlan, Head of People Function.

Amar Bank also regularly conducts employee engagement surveys from year to year. Employee satisfaction when working at Amar Bank is reflected in the increase in the number of employees who are willing to recommend Amar Bank to their colleagues, which was recorded at 91% in 2019, an increase from 85% in 2018. Employee enthusiasm for work has also increased from 83% in 2018 to 88% in 2019. This shows that the company culture is successful in increasing employee satisfaction and supporting them in their work.

The Best Place to Work in Indonesia award uses an assessment methodology to determine the winner through several stages starting from a survey of all employees, assessment from HR to data validation. Through these 3 stages, Amar Bank gets a score of Engagement towards Leadership at 81%, Workplace at 80% and Teamwork at 80%. Based on the results of this assessment, Amar Bank won certification as the Best Place to Work 2020 in Indonesia.

“Amar Bank succeeded in creating an environment that not only rewards workers but also fosters a spirit of diversity, social responsibility and innovation. Further, the organization is providing tools and resources to help employees connect, build communities at work and foster an inclusive environment, empowering talented people to build a brighter future through continuous learning and advancement revolutionizing the banking experience in Indonesia,” said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Indonesia.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

About Amar Bank - Tunaiku

PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk. ("AMAR") or Amar Bank is Indonesia's first and only pure-play digital bank.

Founded on 15 March 1991 in Surabaya as PT Anglomas International Bank (Amin Bank), the bank was acquired by Tolaram Group in 2014. It has undergone a significant digital transformation to become one of the country's forerunner fintech institutions through its award-winning digital lending platform, Tunaiku.

Launched in 2014, Tunaiku is Indonesia's first app-based microloan platform and continues to remain the flagship product of Amar Bank. Tunaiku provides personal loans to individuals and MSMEs of up to Rp. 20 million, with a loan term of 6-20 months. Applications are processed and approved within 24 hours.

Amar Bank officially took the floor at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (BEI) on January 9, 2020 by releasing 1.2 billion shares through an initial public offering with the stock code "AMAR".

For further information, please visit us at:

Tunaiku Website:

www.tunaiku.com

Facebook:

Tunaiku

Twitter:

@tunaikucom

Instagram:

Tunaikucom

LinkedIn:

Tunaiku

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pFELLAZO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
12:32pABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:31p'THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME' : Netflix shares poster with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson
AQ
12:31pNORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA : Invitation to results presentation for Q2 2020
AQ
12:31pJudith Batty named Interim CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA
PR
12:31pWEDGEWOOD PHARMACY : Completes Acquisition of Wildlife Pharmaceuticals and Its Subsidiary ZooPharm; Appoints New Wildlife General Manager
BU
12:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19- Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Baxter International Inc. and Cipla Inc. | Technavio
BU
12:31pTD AMERITRADE INVESTOR MOVEMENT INDEX : IMX Ticks Higher in July
BU
12:30pAXA : Marine insurance losses seen below $250 mln from Beirut blast-broker
RE
12:30pPREMIER FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2COPPER : Copper rallies as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand
3SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
4BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
5PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Konzernergebnis nach Steuern im 1. Halbjahr durch Covid-19-..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group