Amar Bank Honored as One of the Best Companies to Work in Indonesia for 2020

PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk. ("AMAR") or Amar Bank, Indonesia's first and only pure-play digital bank, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in Indonesia. Best Places to Work is an international certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

This achievement of Amar Bank is a testimony to the hard work of the entire Amar Bank team since 2014, which started with 17 employees and now has more than 1000 employees in 2020. The Amar Bank team, whom we call Amarites, uphold the company's culture values - Experimentation, Growth, Fun, Big Dreams, Customer Focus and Speed - which have been implemented in the daily activities of Amarites.

“We are glad to have received this award Best Place to Work in Indonesia from The Best Place to Work. We have tried to create a workplace where the growth opportunities are ample and provided in a way that's engaging and fun. It's very important for us that each of our people are growing personally as their growth eventually translates to company's growth. And equally it's important for us to ensure that people are having fun and ever smiling at work as a smiling team translates to smiling customers,” said Vishal Tulsian, President Director for Amar Bank.

“The working culture in Amar Bank is something that makes us unique in Banking industry. We always try to provide our people with various culture activities and at the same time support them to grow. For me personally, working in Amar Bank has been giving me considerable space to explore, learn new things and grow in a fun and encouraging working environment. Having achieved the The Best Place to Work in Indonesia Award gives us more support to keep doing what we are doing and even do better,” said Ratna Julia Sahlan, Head of People Function.

Amar Bank also regularly conducts employee engagement surveys from year to year. Employee satisfaction when working at Amar Bank is reflected in the increase in the number of employees who are willing to recommend Amar Bank to their colleagues, which was recorded at 91% in 2019, an increase from 85% in 2018. Employee enthusiasm for work has also increased from 83% in 2018 to 88% in 2019. This shows that the company culture is successful in increasing employee satisfaction and supporting them in their work.

The Best Place to Work in Indonesia award uses an assessment methodology to determine the winner through several stages starting from a survey of all employees, assessment from HR to data validation. Through these 3 stages, Amar Bank gets a score of Engagement towards Leadership at 81%, Workplace at 80% and Teamwork at 80%. Based on the results of this assessment, Amar Bank won certification as the Best Place to Work 2020 in Indonesia.

“Amar Bank succeeded in creating an environment that not only rewards workers but also fosters a spirit of diversity, social responsibility and innovation. Further, the organization is providing tools and resources to help employees connect, build communities at work and foster an inclusive environment, empowering talented people to build a brighter future through continuous learning and advancement revolutionizing the banking experience in Indonesia,” said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Indonesia.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

About Amar Bank - Tunaiku

PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk. ("AMAR") or Amar Bank is Indonesia's first and only pure-play digital bank.

Founded on 15 March 1991 in Surabaya as PT Anglomas International Bank (Amin Bank), the bank was acquired by Tolaram Group in 2014. It has undergone a significant digital transformation to become one of the country's forerunner fintech institutions through its award-winning digital lending platform, Tunaiku.

Launched in 2014, Tunaiku is Indonesia's first app-based microloan platform and continues to remain the flagship product of Amar Bank. Tunaiku provides personal loans to individuals and MSMEs of up to Rp. 20 million, with a loan term of 6-20 months. Applications are processed and approved within 24 hours.

Amar Bank officially took the floor at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (BEI) on January 9, 2020 by releasing 1.2 billion shares through an initial public offering with the stock code "AMAR".

For further information, please visit us at: Tunaiku Website: www.tunaiku.com Facebook: Tunaiku Twitter: @tunaikucom Instagram: Tunaikucom LinkedIn: Tunaiku

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005574/en/