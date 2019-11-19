Amartus : Tackles Complete Life-Cycle Automation for On-Demand Inter-Carrier Connectivity Using MEF Sonata APIs & Blockchain

Company worked with leading carriers and solution vendors on proof of concept (PoC) demonstration that will debut at MEF 19 in Los Angeles

Amartus, a leading innovator in inter-provider business negotiation systems and network automation software solutions, today announced the development of an open, multi-carrier, multi-vendor proof of concept (PoC) showcase titled Dynamic Connectivity and Commerce Enabled by MEF 3.0 and Blockchain.

The PoC was developed in collaboration with network provider partners Sparkle, TATA Communications, Colt, and PCCW Global with solution vendors Clear and Accedian.

The PoC will debut at MEF 19 in Los Angeles (stand 514 from Nov. 18-22) and demonstrates the combined use of MEF Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Sonata and distributed ledger technology (DLT)/Blockchain to automate the end-to-end quote to cash process for on-demand inter-carrier MEF 3.0 connectivity services.

Building on the work of the award-winning MEF 18 Fulfillment & Activation PoC, this MEF 19 PoC adds DLT/Blockchain technologies for automated settlement and billing to complete the negotiation life-cycle.

Enterprises need on-demand information and communication technology (ICT) services to compete in the increasingly agile, global business environment. Cloud and enterprise software applications are already available on-demand, however the lack of on-demand inter-carrier connectivity services remains a key barrier.

“Carriers are at a watershed moment with inter-carrier connectivity services because current manual practices are no longer sustainable,” said Michael Kearns, Co-Founder & Head of New Product Innovation at Amartus. “Those carriers who successfully cross the chasm to offer on-demand services have un-precedented potential to unlock new revenue streams and increase market share. In near term by providing the on-demand connectivity for Enterprise large-scale shift to multi-cloud, in medium/long term to support Hyper-Automation of whole industries with Network Slicing.”

“As a leading global wholesale network provider, we are at the forefront of the industry in terms of on-demand services. By working in close collaboration with Amartus on industry standardization, network and process automation and PoCs, we gained invaluable insight into problems and solutions,” said Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing Solutions and Business Development Officer at Sparkle.

Amartus has consolidated its experience working with leading industry bodies including MEF, TMForum and, more recently, the GLF Communication Blockchain Network (CBN) and partners over the past two years to introduce nBrace™, a pioneering solution that will allow network providers to autonomously negotiate and manage on-demand inter-carrier connectivity services in real/near-real time via a direct, trusted, secure and private environment.

Amartus will demonstrate nBrace™ at MEF 19 both in the MEF PoC Showcase area and at the Amartus booth 514.

About Amartus

Amartus is a leading innovator in inter-provider business negotiation systems & network automation, providing both solutions and expert services to ICT providers & vendors. The company was established in 2003 by leading experts from the field of network management and networking and since then has provided Expert Professional Services to leading Telecom Service Providers, Network & B-OSS Vendors. We are industry-recognized as a leading innovator in network transformation, underpinned by Network Orchestration, Automation, SDN, and NFV. Amartus is an active contributor to leading industry bodies, such as MEF, TMF, ONAP, ETSI, GLF, and OpenDaylight. For more information, visit www.amartus.com.

About Sparkle

Sparkle is TIM Group’s fully owned Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten worldwide, with a proprietary backbone of around 530,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia. Leveraging its global IP, Data, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile Data and Voice Platforms, Sparkle offers a full range of ICT solutions to Internet Service Providers, OTTs, Media and Content Players, Application Service Providers, Fixed and Mobile operators as well as Multinational Enterprises. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 33 countries. Find out more about Sparkle at tisparkle.com

