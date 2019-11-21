Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amartus : Wins “Service Assurance Implementation” Award for MEF 19 Proof of Concept

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 06:35pm EST

Company worked with leading carriers and solution vendors on the award-winning LSO Sonata and Blockchain-based proof of concept (PoC) demonstration that debuted during the event in Los Angeles

Amartus, a leading innovator in inter-provider business negotiation systems and network automation software solutions, today announced it has been awarded an MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept award in the Service Assurance Implementation category as part of the MEF19 event, held 18-22 November 2019 at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in Los Angeles.

The MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept (PoC) awards recognize leadership and innovation in nine major categories in the MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Showcase at MEF19. 46 companies participated in 15 PoCs this year. Amartus was announced as a winner during a special MEF 3.0 PoC awards ceremony on 20 November in the MEF19 Networking Hall.

Amartus’ PoC was developed in collaboration with network provider partners Sparkle, TATA Communications, Colt, and PCCW Global with solution vendors Clear and Accedian. The open, multi-carrier, multi-vendor proof of concept (PoC) showcase was titled Dynamic Connectivity and Commerce Enabled by MEF 3.0 and Blockchain.

The PoC demonstrates the combined use of MEF Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Sonata and distributed ledger technology (DLT)/Blockchain to automate the end-to-end quote to cash process for on-demand inter-carrier MEF 3.0 connectivity services.

“This PoC builds on last year’s award-winning MEF 18 Fulfillment & Activation PoC, adding DLT/Blockchain technologies for automated settlement and billing to complete the full negotiation life-cycle,” said Michael Kearns, founder of Amartus. “Amartus has been a MEF member for a decade, actively contributing to MEF’s flagship initiatives and it is an honor to be recognized with this award.”

For more information, visit https://amartus.com/dynamic-connectivity-and-commerce-enabled-by-mef-3-0-and-blockchain-2/.

About Amartus

Amartus is a leading innovator in inter-provider business negotiation systems & network automation, providing both solutions and expert services to ICT providers & vendors. The company was established in 2003 by leading experts from the field of network management and networking and since then has provided expert professional services to leading telecom service providers, network and B-OSS vendors. We are industry-recognized as a leading innovator in network transformation, underpinned by network orchestration, automation, SDN, and NFV. Amartus is an active contributor to leading industry bodies, such as MEF, TMF, ONAP, ETSI, GLF, and OpenDaylight. For more information, visit www.amartus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:55pSan Marco Closes $448,000 Non-Brokered Unit Private Placement
NE
06:53pBANK OF JAPAN : Japan's core consumer prices rise 0.4% on year in Oct.
AQ
06:52pMICROSOFT : granted licence to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei
RE
06:52pMEITUAN DIANPING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
06:52pAPPLIED MATERIALS : Shining a Spotlight on Innovators Changing Lives
PU
06:52pREPLACE - PLACEMENTS : : Close Of Private Placement Of New Units In Sph REIT At An Issue Price Of S$1.050 Per Unit
PU
06:51pMICROSOFT : granted license to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei
RE
06:51pCOBALT BLOCK : Blockchain Announces Private Placement
AQ
06:51pSandra L. Kerl Appointed General Manager of the San Diego County Water Authority
BU
06:47pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Committee
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : CHARLES SCHWAB IN TALKS TO BUY SMALLER RIVAL TD AMERITRADE: CNBC
2HKEX HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : NPPA's Internship Team Announced
3SEALED AIR CORPORATION : SEALED AIR : Announces Expiration and Results of Offer to Purchase 6.50% Notes Due 20..
4WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac faces Goldman cut as money-laundering scan..
5AMWOLF CAPITAL CORP. : AMWOLF CAPITAL : and Pontus Water Lentils Enter into Letter of Intent for Qualifying Tr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group