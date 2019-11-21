Amartus : Wins “Service Assurance Implementation” Award for MEF 19 Proof of Concept

Company worked with leading carriers and solution vendors on the award-winning LSO Sonata and Blockchain-based proof of concept (PoC) demonstration that debuted during the event in Los Angeles

Amartus, a leading innovator in inter-provider business negotiation systems and network automation software solutions, today announced it has been awarded an MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept award in the Service Assurance Implementation category as part of the MEF19 event, held 18-22 November 2019 at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in Los Angeles.

The MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept (PoC) awards recognize leadership and innovation in nine major categories in the MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Showcase at MEF19. 46 companies participated in 15 PoCs this year. Amartus was announced as a winner during a special MEF 3.0 PoC awards ceremony on 20 November in the MEF19 Networking Hall.

Amartus’ PoC was developed in collaboration with network provider partners Sparkle, TATA Communications, Colt, and PCCW Global with solution vendors Clear and Accedian. The open, multi-carrier, multi-vendor proof of concept (PoC) showcase was titled Dynamic Connectivity and Commerce Enabled by MEF 3.0 and Blockchain.

The PoC demonstrates the combined use of MEF Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Sonata and distributed ledger technology (DLT)/Blockchain to automate the end-to-end quote to cash process for on-demand inter-carrier MEF 3.0 connectivity services.

“This PoC builds on last year’s award-winning MEF 18 Fulfillment & Activation PoC, adding DLT/Blockchain technologies for automated settlement and billing to complete the full negotiation life-cycle,” said Michael Kearns, founder of Amartus. “Amartus has been a MEF member for a decade, actively contributing to MEF’s flagship initiatives and it is an honor to be recognized with this award.”

For more information, visit https://amartus.com/dynamic-connectivity-and-commerce-enabled-by-mef-3-0-and-blockchain-2/.

About Amartus

Amartus is a leading innovator in inter-provider business negotiation systems & network automation, providing both solutions and expert services to ICT providers & vendors. The company was established in 2003 by leading experts from the field of network management and networking and since then has provided expert professional services to leading telecom service providers, network and B-OSS vendors. We are industry-recognized as a leading innovator in network transformation, underpinned by network orchestration, automation, SDN, and NFV. Amartus is an active contributor to leading industry bodies, such as MEF, TMF, ONAP, ETSI, GLF, and OpenDaylight. For more information, visit www.amartus.com.

