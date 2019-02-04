Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amax International : Announcements and Notices -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:29am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AMAX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 奧瑪仕國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 959)

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Amax International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 May 2018, and the announcements of the Company dated 19 June 2018 and 23 July 2018 (the "Announcements") in relation to, inter alia, deeds of settlement and the issuance of the Second Convertible Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HK$104,500,000 to Mr. Ng. Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements and the Circular unless otherwise defined.

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

On 29 January 2019, the Company received a conversion notice from Mr. Ng in relation to the exercise of the conversion rights attached to the Second Convertible Bonds, to convert the Second Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$50,500,000 at the Second Conversion Price of HK$0.30 per Share (the "Conversion"). As a result of this Conversion, the Company allotted and issued a total of 168,333,333 Second Conversion Shares on 4 February 2019. The Second Conversion Shares rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with all other existing Shares in issue. The 168,333,333 Second Conversion Shares representing approximately 18.88% of the total issued shares of the Company before the Conversion and approximately 15.88% of the total issued shares of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the 168,333,333 Second Conversion Shares upon the Conversion.

EFFECTS OF THE CONVERSION ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company (a) immediately before the allotment and issue of Second Conversion Shares; and (b) immediately after the allotment and issue of Second Conversion Shares:

Immediately before

Immediately after

the allotment and issue of

the allotment and issue of

Second Conversion Shares

Second Conversion Shares

Number of

Number of

Shares %

Shares %

Mr. Ng Man Sun (Note 1)

57,468,626

6.44

225,801,959

21.30

Other public Shareholders

834,249,413

93.56

834,249,413

78.70

Total

891,718,039

100

1,060,051,372

100

Note(s):

1. Mr. Ng Man Sun is the chairman, chief executive officer and executive Director of the Company.

By order of the Board Amax International Holdings Limited

Ng Man Sun

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 4 February 2019

As at the date hereof, Mr. Ng Man Sun (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Ng Wai Yee are the executive Directors of the Company; and Ms. Yeung Pui Han, Regina, Mr. Li Chi Fai and Ms. Sie Nien Che, Celia are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

Amax International Holdings Limited published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 13:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:43aMAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aHALCON RESOURCES : Fir Tree Calls for Sale of Halcón and Appointment of Two Independent Directors
PR
08:41aIMPROVING PROFITABILITY AT DEUTSCHE BANK IS BIGGEST CHALLENGE : S&p
RE
08:40aCIVITAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:39aXEROX : 2019 Investor Day
PU
08:39aVOLKSWAGEN : Porsche AG Works Council Head Steps Down
DJ
08:38aIT MAY TAKE 3 YRS TO SETTLE MONEY HEIST CASE IN NY COURT : BB lawyer
AQ
08:38aKandi Technologies Announces the Receipt of Extend Supply Chain Finance Program of RMB 1.6 Billion (USD 237.2 Million)
GL
08:37aDIESEL & MOTOR ENGINEERING : Amesh's designs walk the ramp at Berlin Fashion Week
AQ
08:37aH S INDIA : Celebrations galore to mark India's 70th Republic Day
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says probes find no evidence of criminal misconduct
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags
4SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Take Five - Dogs and Pigs. World markets themes for the week ahead

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.