Amax International : Announcements and Notices

AMAX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

奧 瑪 仕 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 959)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO

THE DISPOSAL OF

THE MOBILE GAME APPS

Reference is made to the announcements of Amax International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 5 June 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, inter alia, disposal of the Mobile Game Apps. Unless defined otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As set out in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") in relation to the Disposal and other information required under the Listing Rules will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 27 June 2019.

As additional time is required for preparing the information to be included in the Circular, the despatch of the Circular is expected to be postponed to a date falling on or before 19 July 2019.

Ng Man Sun

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date hereof, Mr. Ng Man Sun (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Ng Wai Yee are the executive Directors of the Company; and Ms. Yeung Pui Han, Regina, Mr. Li Chi Fai and Ms. Sie Nien Che, Celia are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.