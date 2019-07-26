Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amax International : Announcements and Notices -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 07:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AMAX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

奧 瑪 仕 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 959)

TRANSFER OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Amax International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 May 2018, and the announcements of the Company dated 19 June 2018, 23 July 2018, 4 February 2019 and 19 February 2019 (collectively the "Announcements") in relation to, inter alia, deeds of settlement, issuance of the Second Convertible Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HK$104,500,000 to Mr. Ng and conversions of Second Convertible Bonds. Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements and the Circular unless otherwise defined.

TRANSFER OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

On 12 July 2019, the Company received a formal request from Mr. Ng to transfer the Second Convertible Bonds in the total principal amount of HK$15,000,000 to Mr. Chan Wai Man ("Mr. Chan") who is not a connected person as defined in the Listing Rules.

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

On 17 July 2019, the Company received a conversion notice from Mr. Chan in relation to the exercise of the conversion rights attached to the Second Convertible Bonds, to convert the Second Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$15,000,000 at the Second Conversion Price of HK$0.30 per Share (the "Conversion"). As a result of the Conversion, the Company allotted and issued a total of 50,000,000 Second Conversion Shares on 26 July 2019. The Second Conversion Shares rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with all other existing Shares in issue. The 50,000,000 Second Conversion Shares representing approximately 4.06% of the total issued shares of the

- 1 -

Company before the Conversion and approximately 3.90% of the total issued shares of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the 50,000,000 Second Conversion Shares upon the Conversion.

As at the date of this announcement, all the Second Convertible Bonds in the sum of HK$104,500,000 had been converted into 348,333,333 Second Conversion Shares.

EFFECTS OF THE CONVERSION ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company (a) immediately before the allotment and issue of Second Conversion Shares; and (b) immediately after the allotment and issue of Second Conversion Shares:

Immediately before

the allotment and issue of Second Conversion Shares

Immediately after

the allotment and issue of Second Conversion Shares

Number of

Number of

Shares

%

Shares

%

Mr. Ng Man Sun (Note 1)

355,801,959

28.87

355,801,959

27.74

Mr. Chan Wai Man

-

0.00

50,000,000

3.90

Other public Shareholders

876,673,655

71.13

876,673,655

68.36

Total

1,232,475,614

100

1,282,475,614

100

Note(s):

1. Mr. Ng Man Sun is the chairman, chief executive officer and executive Director of the Company.

By order of the Board

Amax International Holdings Limited

Ng Man Sun

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 26 July 2019

As at the date hereof, Mr. Ng Man Sun (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Ng Wai Yee are the executive Directors of the Company; and Ms. Yeung Pui Han, Regina, Mr. Li Chi Fai and Ms. Sie Nien Che, Celia are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Amax International Holdings Limited published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 10:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:19aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07:18aNETDRAGON WEBSOFT : Wins "IFAPC Outstanding Listed Company Award 2019"
AQ
07:18aALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:18aRoche receives CHMP positive opinion for new Tecentriq-based combination therapy as an initial treatment for most common form of advanced lung cancer
GL
07:17aKENYA AIRWAYS : Hospitality Superb
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:15aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:15aRYANAIR : Launches new lisbon route to zaragoza
PU
07:15aCOSTAIN : reinstated to Prompt Payment Code list
PU
07:15aGLOBAL PAYMENTS : Here's Why Contactless Payments Are About to Explode in the US
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELLNEX TELECOM : Vodafone to create European mobile mast company with IPO potential
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
3Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market
5PEUGEOT : Renault cuts revenue goal as car industry misery spreads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group