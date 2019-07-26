Amax International : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AMAX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

奧 瑪 仕 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 959)

TRANSFER OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Amax International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 May 2018, and the announcements of the Company dated 19 June 2018, 23 July 2018, 4 February 2019 and 19 February 2019 (collectively the "Announcements") in relation to, inter alia, deeds of settlement, issuance of the Second Convertible Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HK$104,500,000 to Mr. Ng and conversions of Second Convertible Bonds. Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements and the Circular unless otherwise defined.

TRANSFER OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

On 12 July 2019, the Company received a formal request from Mr. Ng to transfer the Second Convertible Bonds in the total principal amount of HK$15,000,000 to Mr. Chan Wai Man ("Mr. Chan") who is not a connected person as defined in the Listing Rules.

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

On 17 July 2019, the Company received a conversion notice from Mr. Chan in relation to the exercise of the conversion rights attached to the Second Convertible Bonds, to convert the Second Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$15,000,000 at the Second Conversion Price of HK$0.30 per Share (the "Conversion"). As a result of the Conversion, the Company allotted and issued a total of 50,000,000 Second Conversion Shares on 26 July 2019. The Second Conversion Shares rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with all other existing Shares in issue. The 50,000,000 Second Conversion Shares representing approximately 4.06% of the total issued shares of the