Amax International : Announcements and Notices

AMAX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 奧 瑪 仕 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 959)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special General Meeting (the ''SGM'') of Amax International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Suites 903-905, 9th Floor, Shui On Centre, 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 29 March 2019 at 11 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without modifications, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

''THAT:

(a) the sale and purchase agreement dated 16 February 2019 and the supplemental agreement dated 27 February 2019 (collectively known as ''Sale and Purchase Agreement'') entered into between the Company as the vendor and Fu Bo International Limited as the purchaser (a copy of which has been produced to the SGM marked ''A'' and signed by the chairman of the SGM for the purpose of identification) and the transactions contemplated thereunder, be and are hereby approved and confirmed; and;

(b) any one or more of the directors of the Company be and is/are hereby authorized to sign, execute, perfect, deliver and do all such documents, deeds, acts, matters and things, as the case may be, as they may in their discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to carry and implement the Sale and Purchase Agreement and all the transactions contemplated thereunder.''

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of the board of directors of

Amax International Holdings Limited

Ng Man Sun

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 13 March 2019

Registered office: Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda

Head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong:

Suite 6303-04, 63/F, Central Plaza,

18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Notes:

1. Any shareholder of the Company (the ''Shareholder(s)'') entitled to attend and vote at the SGM shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy needs not be a Shareholder.

2. The form of proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or of his attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the appointer is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorized to sign the same.

3. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the SGM and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

4. In order to determine entitlement of Shareholders to the right to attend and vote at the SGM (or any adjournment thereof), the Register will be closed from Tuesday, 26 March 2019 to Friday, 29 March 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be effected. All transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 25 March 2019.

5. Where there are joint Shareholders, any one of such joint Shareholders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint Shareholders be present at the SGM the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint Shareholders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of Shareholders of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

The form of proxy and (if required by the board of directors) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 22,

Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the SGM or any adjournment thereof at which the person named in the form of proxy proposes to vote or, in the case of a poll taken subsequently to the date of the SGM or any adjournment thereof, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll and in default the form of proxy shall not be treated as valid.

6. If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or a ''black'' rainstorm warning is in effect any time after 8:00 a.m. on the date of the SGM, the meeting will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the Company's website (http://www.amaxhldg.com) and on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkex.com.hk) to notify Shareholders of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting.

As at the date hereof, Mr. Ng Man Sun (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Ng Wai Yee are the executive Directors of the Company; and Ms. Yeung Pui Han, Regina, Mr. Li Chi Fai and Ms. Sie Nien Che, Celia are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.