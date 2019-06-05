Amax International : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AMAX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

奧 瑪 仕 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 959)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE

DISPOSAL OF THE MOBILE GAME APPS

INTRODUCTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 5 June 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), entered into the Agreement with the Purchaser pursuant to which the Vendor has conditionally agreed to dispose of, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the Mobile Game Apps at the Consideration of HK$30 million.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal exceed 25% but are below 75%, the Disposal constitutes a major transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting, announcement and Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to Rule 14.60(7) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to despatch to the Shareholders a circular in relation to the Disposal and other information required under the Listing Rules within 15 business days after the publication of this announcement, that is, on or before 27 June 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that Completion is subject to the fulfillment or waiver (as the case may be) of the conditions precedent set out in the Agreement and therefore may or may not occur. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing with the Shares and other securities of the Company.