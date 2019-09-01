Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amax International : MAJOR TRANSACTION EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE AND FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE MOBILE GAME APPS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AMAX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

奧 瑪 仕 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 959)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

AND

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF

THE MOBILE GAME APPS

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Amax International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 5 June 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, inter alia, disposal of the Mobile Game Apps; and (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 27 June 2019, 19 July 2019 and 13 August 2019 (the "Delay Announcements") in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular. Unless defined otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the Agreement dated 5 June 2019, the Completion shall take place by 31 August 2019 or such other date as may be agreed by the parties.

As set out in the Delay Announcements, the Circular in relation to the Disposal and other information required under the Listing Rules will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 3 September 2019.

As additional time is required for preparing the information to be included in the Circular, the Board of the Company announces that on 30 August 2019, the parties entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement"), pursuant to which the parties had agreed to extend the Long Stop Date of the Agreement to 31 October 2019 or such other date as may be agreed by the parties.

In addition, the despatch of the Circular is expected to be further postponed to a date falling on or before 17 September 2019.

- 1 -

Save for the amendments contained in the Supplemental Agreement to the Agreement, all other terms and conditions of the Agreement shall remain in full force and effect. The Company will make further announcement in relation to the Disposal in due course.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that Completion is subject to the fulfillment or waiver (as the case may be) of the conditions precedent set out in the Agreement and therefore may or may not occur. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing with the Shares and other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Amax International Holdings Limited

Ng Man Sun

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date hereof, Mr. Ng Man Sun (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Ng Wai Yee are the executive Directors of the Company; and Ms. Yeung Pui Han, Regina, Mr. Li Chi Fai and Ms. Sie Nien Che, Celia are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Amax International Holdings Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 00:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:47pEXPONENT : OACTA Foundation 11th Annual Golf Outing
PU
08:42pBANK OF CHINA : BOC Aviation Signs Purchase-And-Leaseback Agreement With Middle East Airlines For Up to Ten New Airbus A321NEO Aircraft
PU
08:37pGUNZE : CSR Procurement Guidelines
PU
08:32pMETCASH : 2 September 2019 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08:32pAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Announcement on the Resolution of the Board of Directors 2019-09-02
PU
08:32pMETCASH : 2 September 2019 Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
PU
08:32pBANK OF EAST ASIA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/08/2019
PU
08:32pGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : New Board Appointment
PU
08:32pTOYOTA MOTOR : Silverstone One-Two for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
PU
08:32pDELTA AIR LINES : issues waiver for Georgia and Carolina coast cities, cancels 25 flights ahead of Dorian (Article)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with CHEPLAPHARM to Distribute Etopopho..
2AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : TLG Immobilien weighs Aroundtown merger after buying 1 billion euros stake
3CARNIVAL CORP : CARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Update – Sept. 1 6pm
4BREAKER RESOURCES NL : Bombora on track to be significant new open pit mine with ~30% increase in Indicated..
5NOVONIX : NOVONIX LTD (ASX:NVX) Patent For Unique Battery Electrolyte Analysis Granted

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group