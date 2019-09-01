Amax International : MAJOR TRANSACTION EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE AND FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE MOBILE GAME APPS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AMAX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

奧 瑪 仕 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 959)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

AND

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF

THE MOBILE GAME APPS

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Amax International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 5 June 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, inter alia, disposal of the Mobile Game Apps; and (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 27 June 2019, 19 July 2019 and 13 August 2019 (the "Delay Announcements") in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular. Unless defined otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the Agreement dated 5 June 2019, the Completion shall take place by 31 August 2019 or such other date as may be agreed by the parties.

As set out in the Delay Announcements, the Circular in relation to the Disposal and other information required under the Listing Rules will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 3 September 2019.

As additional time is required for preparing the information to be included in the Circular, the Board of the Company announces that on 30 August 2019, the parties entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement"), pursuant to which the parties had agreed to extend the Long Stop Date of the Agreement to 31 October 2019 or such other date as may be agreed by the parties.

In addition, the despatch of the Circular is expected to be further postponed to a date falling on or before 17 September 2019.