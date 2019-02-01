Amax International : Monthly Returns

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/01/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer: Amax International Holdings Limited
Date Submitted: 01 February 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

959

Description :Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares
Balance at close of preceding month: 2,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease): 0
Balance at close of the month: 2,000,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Par value: HK$0.20
Authorised share capital: HK$400,000,000
Increase/(decrease): 0
Balance at close of the month - Par value: HK$0.20, Authorised share capital: HK$400,000,000

Par valueAuthorised share

2. Preference Shares
Stock code: N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month: HK$400,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month Description : No. of other classes of shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AII. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

Balance at close of preceding month: 891,718,039
Increase/(decrease) during the month: 0
Balance at close of the month: 891,718,039

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

Share OptionScheme adopted on

(12/09/2012)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the month
Granted: 0

0

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

0

0

3,000,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares): 0

0

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

0

66,182,215

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month

pursuant thereto

2. N/A

3. N/A

4. N/A

Total B. (Ordinary shares): N/A

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Convertible Bonds which bear no interest were issued on 23 July 2018 and maturing on 23 October 2020.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(19/06/2018)

Currency: HK$
Amount at close of preceding month: 104,500,000

HK$ N/A

Ordinary HK$0.249

2. Convertible Bonds which bear no interest were issued on 23 July 2018 and maturing on 23 October 2020.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(19/06/2018)HK$ N/A

Ordinary HK$0.249

3. Convertible Bonds which bear no interest were issued on 23 July 2018 and maturing on 23 July 2019.

Converted during the month: 0

HK$ N/A

0

0

0

0

0

0

Amount at close of the month

104,500,000 0

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto: 0
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month:
Bond 1: 95,120,482
Bond 2: 25,361,445
Bond 3: 348,333,333

6,315,000 0

4. N/A

(19/06/2018)Ordinary HK$0.30

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)