Amax International : Monthly Returns

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/02/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer: Amax International Holdings Limited
Date Submitted: 01/03/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 959
Description: Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
2,000,000,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference Shares
Stock code: N/A
N/A
Description :
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$400,000,000
Balance at close of preceding month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code: N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference shares
Balance at close of
No. of other classes of shares: N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme
Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 12/09/2012
(12/09/2012 )
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGranted
0
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
0
0
0
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be
the month pursuant thereto
0
issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
0
66,182,215
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
1. N/A
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description
1. Convertible Bonds which bear no interest were issued on 23 July 2018 and maturing on 23 October 2020.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
19/06/2018
Amount at close of preceding month
Currency of amount outstanding
HK$ N/A
23,685,000
Ordinary HK$0.249
2. Convertible Bonds which bear no interest were issued on 23 July 2018 and maturing on 23 October 2020.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
19/06/2018
HK$ N/A
Ordinary HK$0.249
3. Convertible Bonds which bear no interest were issued on 23 July 2018 and maturing on 23 July 2019.
Converted during the month
0
6,315,000
0
HK$ N/A
Amount at close of the month
23,685,000 0
15,000,000 298,333,333
6,315,000 0
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
19/06/2018
Ordinary HK$0.30
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) 298,333,333
(Preference shares)
(Other class) N/A N/A