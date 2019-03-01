Log in
Amax International : Monthly Returns

03/01/2019 | 01:02am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedAmax International Holdings Limited 01/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 959

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

  • HK$0.20 HK$400,000,000

    Increase/(decrease)

    0

    0

    Balance at close of the month

    2,000,000,000

  • HK$0.20 HK$400,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$400,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

891,718,039

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

298,333,333

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,190,051,372

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option Scheme adopted on

(12/09/2012 )

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

0

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

0

0

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

0

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

0

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant thereto

0

issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

0

66,182,215

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Convertible Bonds which bear no interest were issued on 23 July 2018 and maturing on 23 October 2020.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(19/06/2018))

Amount atCurrency of amount outstandingclose of preceding month

HK$ N/A

23,685,000

Ordinary HK$0.249

2. Convertible Bonds which bear no interest were issued on 23 July 2018 and maturing on 23 October 2020.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(19/06/2018)HK$ N/A

Ordinary HK$0.249

3. Convertible Bonds which bear no interest were issued on 23 July 2018 and maturing on 23 July 2019.

Converted during the month

0

6,315,000

0

HK$ N/A

  • 104,500,000 89,500,000

Amount at close of the month

23,685,000 0

15,000,000 298,333,333

6,315,000 0

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

95,120,482

25,361,445

50,000,000

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(19/06/2018)Ordinary HK$0.30

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) 298,333,333

(Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A

Disclaimer

Amax International Holdings Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 06:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
