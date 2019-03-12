Amax International : Proxy Forms

AMAX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 奧 瑪 仕 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 959)

PROXY FORM

Form of proxy for use by the shareholders of Amax International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') at the special general meeting (the ''Meeting'') to be convened at Suites 903-905, 9th Floor, Shui On Centre, 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 29 March 2019 at 11:00 a.m. or any adjournment thereof.

I/We* (note a)

of

being the holder(s) of

(note b) shares of HK$0.2 each of the Company hereby appoint

the chairman (the ''Chairman'') of the Meeting or of

to act as my/our proxy (note c) at the Meeting to be held on Friday, 29 March 2019 at 11 : 00 a.m. at Suites 903-905, 9th Floor, Shui On Centre, 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast (note d).

Ordinary Resolution

To approve and confirm the Sale and Purchase Agreement dated 16 February 2019 and the Supplemental Agreement dated 27 February 2019 and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and to authorize any one or more of the directors of the Company to sign, execute, perfect, deliver and do all such documents, deeds, acts, matters and things, as the case may be, as they may in their discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to carry and implement the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement and all the transactions contemplated thereunder, the details of this resolution are set out in the notice of the Meeting dated 13 March 2019.

Dated the

day of

2019

Shareholder's Signature

(notes e, f, g and h)

Notes:

aFull name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

b Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). cA proxy needs not be a member of the Company. If you wish to appoint some person other than the Chairman as your proxy, please delete the words ''the Chairman of the Meeting or'' and insert the name and address of the person appointed proxy in the space provided.

d If you wish to vote for any of the resolutions set out above, please tick (''✓'') the boxes marked ''For''. If you wish to vote against any resolutions, please tick (''✓'') the boxes marked ''Against''. If this form returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the proposed resolutions, the proxy will vote or abstain at his/her discretion in respect of all resolutions; or if in respect of a particular proposed resolution there is no specific direction, the proxy will, in relation to that particular proposed resolution, vote or abstain at his/her discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the Meeting. eIn the case of a joint holding, this form of proxy may be signed by any joint holder, but if more than one joint holder is present at the Meeting, whether in person or by proxy, that one of the joint holder whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. f The form of proxy must be signed by a shareholder of the Company, or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the shareholder is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorised. g To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time of the Meeting or any adjourned meeting.

h Any alteration made to this form should be initialled by the person who signs the form.

i

The full text of the resolutions appears in the notice of the Meeting is incorporated in the circular of the Company dated 13 March 2019.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Secretaries Limited at the above address.