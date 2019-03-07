Log in
Amaysim Australia : Becoming a substantial holder

03/07/2019

CLS Inve*merits

17605 Wilght Slmet

Omaha

NE

68130

FROM

TO

Nsne: Csissa Gerrm

Phone: 4028967032

Fax

Emal: Calssa.Gen OCIsinvest com

Australan Stock Bochange (AS)9

612 9778 0999

Attn: The Man er, Company Announcements OmceSent 3/7/19

at 4:46.34 PM

33 p (s) Undudng co,ec)

i f

March 7,2019

The Manager Company Annoi=ements Ofte ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Re: Notice of becoming an initial substantial holder - Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS)

To whom it may concern,

Enclosed is notice of becoming an initial substantial holder in Amaysim Australia Limited. This notice is given by CLS Investments, LLC, on behalf of the University of Notre Dame du Lac.

Sincerely,

Mike Forks

Chief Compliance Of cer CLS Investments, LLC

Enclosure

Form 603

Notice of Initial substantial holder

Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS)

143 613 478

University of Notre Dame du Lac

Not Applicable

06/03/19

T!» total,Imbgr d w)* /11*9410 / thg w#W 1 = In thg ciIliIV or, *IW lit s, ls In thg digi)011 tlig mi)/ = 111 hok r or m ==lie R IZ a r,Im/'mi®honh/'bdi'W/hb,0-ad#/,Iholin=toi-'

Fully paid ordinary shares

15,624854

15,624354

5.86%

University of Notre Dame du Lac

See Appendix 1

See Annexure 1

Ho- al"1=11

F ,1,0 hok r al

F on,tal,d to bi

University of Notre Dame du Lac

T!» ocrilitillon pid for idi rll=I Wirit rlirrld to h FIig:Vih 3 Iiv< It' =Ih.d hthifou mortl» phtothi dqtht thi IMI ,1 hol-b,c=» a ..... Akil=tol=i

Hol r ali,bi,1

Acquired on

Consideration

..glildil

/4.1

Mmi

University of Notre Dame du Lac

See Annexure 1

8= *r=n 1

See Annexure 1

With conditions

Not applicable

University of Notre Dame du Lac

1251 N. Eckly Stre•t. Sul, 400, Goull 8, 1, bx / 48817, UN dI 6 te, of Amark/

CLS Investments, LLC

17605 Wright 84 Ornah* Nebraska 68130, Unl:,d 8 tes of America

Not applicable

7. Mill.I..

Michael Forker

Chief Compliance Officer of CLS Investments, LLC

date 07/03/2019

litlirimmihal iM,Wlhold i,Rhlhorriklidr,Im IWi=Ii),aompomimibr,lilidompomio ort ii,/LA/ al m 0 ,tni/ltheiooddlemi lnmitothetom. itheriliNill*reiliat agiwpat pBmomIe BiliIly- ,t ,mberim,dto *mikathfumm=alp,omi m,mlml//t m blmidp ,mh oul ,Rht 1 kh,11,im,mb 0 41,1011h/ggl#7dt

Form 603

Notice of Initial substantial shareholder

To:

Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS)

ACN:

143 613 478

From:

CLS Investments, LLC

Annexure 1

This is annexure 1 of 13 pages is referred to in form 603 signed by me and dated 7/3/2019.

Date of Change

March 6, 2019

Mike Forker

Holder of relevant Interest University of Notre Dame

Chief Compliance Officer CLS Investments, LLC

Nature of Change

Shares purchased on market by CLS Investments, LLC. Shares purchased through Institutional Entitlement Offer by CLS Investments, LLC. A copy of the Institutional Entitlement Offer is attached hereto.

Consideration

Number of Securities

Person's Votes

Affected

10,510,000 10,510,000

A$3,071,012.40 5,118,354 5,118,354

Disclaimer

Amaysim Australia Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 01:53:06 UTC
