Amaysim Australia : Becoming a substantial holder for AYS

27 December 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of becoming an initial substantial holder - Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS)

We enclose notice of becoming an initial substantial holder in Amaysim Australia Limited. This notice is given by Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd.

Yours faithfully

Naomi McRae Company Secretary

Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd ABN 94 140 833 683 AFSL 343 753

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To CompanyName/Scheme

Amaysim Australia Limited

ACN/ARSN

143 613 478

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd 140 833 683

The holder became a substantial holder on

21/12/2018

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Fully Paid Same as persons votes 10,644,393 5.05%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd Ordinary Fully Paid securities purchased on market by Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd Refer Annexure 1

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited 7,704,207 (Ordinary Fully Paid) Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd J P Morgan Nominees Australia Limited J P Morgan Nominees Australia Limited 1,989,424 (Ordinary Fully Paid) Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 950,762 (Ordinary Fully Paid)

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd Refer Annexure 1 Refer Annexure 1 Refer Annexure 1

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Naomi McRae

capacity

Company Secretarysign here

date

27/12/2018

Annexure 1 consists of 1 page and is referred to in Form 603 signed by me and dated 27/12/2018

Transactions: Company Name/Scheme: As at:

Class of security:

Company Secretary of Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Naomi McRae

Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS) 21/12/2018

Ordinary Fully Paid

Date of Change Holder of relevant interest Nature of Change Consideration Number of Securities Person's Votes Affected 21/08/2018 Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd Opening Balance 10,487,932 10,487,932 21/12/2018 as above Buy 158,026 156,461 156,461

Total Number of Securities

10,644,393

Page 1 of 1