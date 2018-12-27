Log in
Amaysim Australia : Becoming a substantial holder for AYS

12/27/2018 | 05:00am CET

Suite 7.01 Challis House 4 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000

T 02 9993 9170

F 02 9994 6698

www.merloncapital.com

27 December 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of becoming an initial substantial holder - Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS)

We enclose notice of becoming an initial substantial holder in Amaysim Australia Limited. This notice is given by Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd.

Yours faithfully

Naomi McRae Company Secretary

attach

Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd ABN 94 140 833 683 AFSL 343 753

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To CompanyName/Scheme

Amaysim Australia Limited

ACN/ARSN

143 613 478

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd 140 833 683

The holder became a substantial holder on

21/12/2018

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Fully Paid

Same as persons votes

10,644,393

5.05%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Ordinary Fully Paid securities purchased on market by Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Refer Annexure 1

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Class and number of securities

Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Citicorp Nominees Pty

Limited

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

7,704,207 (Ordinary Fully

Paid)

Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd

J P Morgan Nominees

Australia Limited

J P Morgan Nominees Australia

Limited

1,989,424 (Ordinary Fully

Paid)

Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd

HSBC Custody Nominees

(Australia) Limited

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

Limited

950,762 (Ordinary Fully

Paid)

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Cash

Non-cash

Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Refer Annexure 1

Refer Annexure 1

Refer Annexure 1

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Naomi McRae

capacity

Company Secretarysign here

date

27/12/2018

DIRECTIONS

(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in section s608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in thescheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.

  • (6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (7) Include details of:

(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Annexure 1 consists of 1 page and is referred to in Form 603 signed by me and dated 27/12/2018

Transactions: Company Name/Scheme: As at:

Class of security:

Company Secretary of Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Naomi McRae

Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS) 21/12/2018

Ordinary Fully Paid

Date of Change

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Number of Securities

Person's Votes

Affected

21/08/2018

Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Opening Balance

10,487,932

10,487,932

21/12/2018

as above

Buy

158,026

156,461

156,461

Total Number of Securities

10,644,393

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Amaysim Australia Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 03:59:03 UTC
