Amaysim Australia : Becoming a substantial holder for AYS

Suite 7.01 Challis House 4 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000
T 02 9993 9170
F 02 9994 6698
www.merloncapital.com
27 December 2018
The Manager
Company Announcements Office ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
By electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Re: Notice of becoming an initial substantial holder - Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS)
We enclose notice of becoming an initial substantial holder in Amaysim Australia Limited. This notice is given by Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd.
Yours faithfully
Naomi McRae Company Secretary
attach
Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd ABN 94 140 833 683 AFSL 343 753
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To CompanyName/Scheme
Amaysim Australia Limited
ACN/ARSN
143 613 478
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd 140 833 683
The holder became a substantial holder on
21/12/2018
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Number of securities
|
Person's votes (5)
|
Voting power (6)
|
Ordinary Fully Paid
|
Same as persons votes
|
10,644,393
|
5.05%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Nature of relevant interest (7)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd
|
Ordinary Fully Paid securities purchased on market by Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd
|
Refer Annexure 1
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd
|
Citicorp Nominees Pty
Limited
|
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
|
7,704,207 (Ordinary Fully
Paid)
|
Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd
|
J P Morgan Nominees
Australia Limited
|
J P Morgan Nominees Australia
Limited
|
1,989,424 (Ordinary Fully
Paid)
|
Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd
|
HSBC Custody Nominees
(Australia) Limited
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
Limited
|
950,762 (Ordinary Fully
Paid)
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Date of acquisition
|
Consideration (9)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Cash
|
Non-cash
|
Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd
|
Refer Annexure 1
|
Refer Annexure 1
|
Refer Annexure 1
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
|
N/A
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd
|
Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000
Signature
print name
Naomi McRae
capacity
Company Secretarysign here
date
27/12/2018
Annexure 1 consists of 1 page and is referred to in Form 603 signed by me and dated 27/12/2018
Transactions: Company Name/Scheme: As at:
Class of security:
Company Secretary of Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd
Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS) 21/12/2018
Ordinary Fully Paid
|
Date of Change
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Nature of Change
|
Consideration
|
Number of Securities
|
Person's Votes
Affected
|
21/08/2018
|
Merlon Capital Partners Pty Ltd
|
Opening Balance
|
10,487,932
|
10,487,932
|
21/12/2018
|
as above
|
Buy
|
158,026
|
156,461
|
156,461
Total Number of Securities
10,644,393
Page 1 of 1