Amaysim Australia : Becoming a substantial holder from CGF

Sydney
Level 2, 5 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
GPO Box 3698
Sydney NSW 2001www.challenger.com.au
Telephone 02 9994 7000
Facsimile 02 9994 7777
27 December 2018
The Manager
Company Announcements Office ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
By electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Re: Notice of initial substantial holder - Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS)
We enclose a notice of initial substantial holder in Amaysim Australia Limited. This notice is given by Challenger Limited and each of its associated entities named in Annexure 2 to this notice.
Yours faithfully
Andrew Brown Company Secretary
|
Melbourne
|
Level 19, 31 Queen Street PO Box 297, Flinders Lane, Melbourne VIC 3000 Telephone 02 9994 7000 Facsimile 02 9994 7777
|
Brisbane
|
Level 6, 215 Adelaide Street, Brisbane QLD 4001 Telephone 07 3136 5400 Facsimile 07 3136 5407
|
Perth
|
Level 26, 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 Telephone 08 6466 9613
|
Adelaide
|
Level 7, Suite 714, 147 Pirie Street, Adelaide SA 5000 Telephone 08 8427 9511
Challenger Limited ABN 85 106 842 371 Challenger Group Services Pty Limited ABN 91 085 657 307
Challenger Life Company Limited ABN 44 072 486 938 AFSL 234670
Challenger Investment Partners Limited ABN 29 092 382 842 AFSL 234 678
Challenger Retirement and Investment Services Limited ABN 80 115 534 453 AFSL295642 RSE Licence No. L0001304
Challenger Mortgage Management Pty Ltd ABN 72 087 271 109 Challenger Securitisation Management Pty Ltd ABN 56 100 346 898 AFSL 244593
Challenger Investment Solutions Management Pty Ltd ABN 63 130 035 353 AFSL 487354
|
Form 603
|
Corporations Act 2001
|
Section 671B
|
Notice of initial substantial holder
|
To CompanyName/Scheme
|
Amaysim Australia Limited
|
ACN/ARSN
|
143 613 478
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
Name
|
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
106 842 371
|
The holder became a substantial holder on
|
2. Details of voting power
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Number of securities
|
Person's votes (5)
|
Voting power (6)
|
Ordinary Fully Paid
|
Same as persons votes
|
10,644,393
|
5.05%
3. Details of relevant interests
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Nature of relevant interest (7)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
|
Ordinary Fully Paid securities purchased on market by Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) and obtains a relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
|
Refer Annexure 1
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
|
Citicorp Nominees Pty
Limited
|
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
|
7,704,207 (Ordinary Fully
Paid)
|
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
|
J P Morgan Nominees
Australia Limited
|
J P Morgan Nominees Australia
Limited
|
1,989,424 (Ordinary Fully
Paid)
|
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
|
HSBC Custody Nominees
(Australia) Limited
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
Limited
|
950,762 (Ordinary Fully
Paid)
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Date of acquisition
|
Consideration (9)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Cash
|
Non-cash
|
Refer Annexure 2
|
Refer Annexure 1
|
Refer Annexure 1
|
Refer Annexure 1
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
|
N/A
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
|
Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000
Signature
print name
Andrew Brown Company Secretary
capacity
sign here
date
27/12/2018
DIRECTIONS
(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
-
(2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
-
(3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in section s608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
-
(4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
-
(5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in thescheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
-
(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
-
(9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
Annexure 1 consists of 1 page and is referred to in Form 603 signed by me and dated 27/12/2018
Andrew Brown
Company Secretary of Challenger LimitedTransactions: Company Name/Scheme: As at:
Class of security:Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS) 21/12/2018
Ordinary Fully Paid
|
Date of Change
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Nature of Change
|
Consideration
|
Number of Securities
|
Person's Votes
Affected
|
21/08/2018
|
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
|
Opening Balance
|
10,487,932
|
10,487,932
|
21/12/2018
|
as above
|
Buy
|
158,026
|
156,461
|
156,461
Total Number of Securities
10,644,393
Page 1 of 1
This is page 1 of 4 of Annexure 2 referred to in ASIC Form 603 - Notice of initial substantial holderAndrew Brown - Company Secretary of Challenger Limited 27/12/2018
Company Name
255 FINANCE GROUP PTY LTD
255 FINANCE INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
255 FINANCE PTY LTD
ACCURIUM HOLDINGS PTY LTD ACCURIUM PTY LTD
AGRICULTURAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD APPIA EUROPE LIMITED
APPIA FINANCE 2 LIMITED APPIA FINANCE LIMITED APPIA GROUP LIMITED APPIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD AVENIR CAPITAL PTY LTD
BENTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD CDPG AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED
CDPG LUXEMBOURG HOLDINGS SARL CDPG LUXEMBOURG II SARL
CDPG LUXEMBOURG SARL CDPG MALTA LIMITED CESCADE PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER DIRECT PTY LTD
CHALLENGER DIVERSIFIED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER DPG FRANCE II SAS
CHALLENGER DPG FRANCE SAS
CHALLENGER EMERGING MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND PTE. LTD CHALLENGER EMERGING MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, L.P. CHALLENGER FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LIMITED
CHALLENGER FM 2 HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED
CHALLENGER FUNDS MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
CHALLENGER GROUP PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER GROUP SERVICES (UK) LIMITED CHALLENGER GROUP SERVICES PTY. LTD. CHALLENGER HOLDING VAGYONKEZELO KFT CHALLENGER HOME LOAN CORPORATION PTY LTD CHALLENGER INVENTORY FINANCE SERVICING PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER INVESTMENT PARTNERS LIMITED
CHALLENGER INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT PTY LTD CHALLENGER JAPAN HOLDINGS KABUSHIKI KAISHA CHALLENGER JAPAN HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED
ACN / Company No.
628 853 056
164 516 401
168 112 507
158 242 936
009 492 219
08953424
140 833 709
6490323
6538054
6490331
99865
6490313
132 902 722
150 790 355
140 833 674
124 498 095
-
B 127717
-
B 127580
-
B 127515
-
C 41110
096 097 399
006 475 501
121 624 833
495 391 062
495 390 392
200804361D
087 464 131
080 036 657
107 728 030
002 993 302
003 374 196
04244127
085 657 307
01-09-879644
058 891 302
107 706 810
092 382 842
130 035 353
0100-01-182399
617 208 205
CHALLENGER JAPAN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 0100-01-182920
CHALLENGER KABUSHIKI KAISHA 0100-01-182872
Country of Incorporation
AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA ENGLAND/WALES AUSTRALIA ENGLAND/WALES ENGLAND/WALES ENGLAND/WALES JERSEY ENGLAND/WALES AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG MALTA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA FRANCE FRANCE SINGAPORE CAYMAN ISLANDS AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA ENGLAND/WALES AUSTRALIA HUNGARY AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA JAPAN AUSTRALIA