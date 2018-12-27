Amaysim Australia : Becoming a substantial holder from CGF

Sydney

27 December 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of initial substantial holder - Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS)

We enclose a notice of initial substantial holder in Amaysim Australia Limited. This notice is given by Challenger Limited and each of its associated entities named in Annexure 2 to this notice.

Yours faithfully

Andrew Brown Company Secretary

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To CompanyName/Scheme Amaysim Australia Limited ACN/ARSN 143 613 478 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 106 842 371 The holder became a substantial holder on 2. Details of voting power

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Fully Paid Same as persons votes 10,644,393 5.05%

3. Details of relevant interests

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) Ordinary Fully Paid securities purchased on market by Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) and obtains a relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Refer Annexure 1

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited 7,704,207 (Ordinary Fully Paid) Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) J P Morgan Nominees Australia Limited J P Morgan Nominees Australia Limited 1,989,424 (Ordinary Fully Paid) Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 950,762 (Ordinary Fully Paid)

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash Refer Annexure 2 Refer Annexure 1 Refer Annexure 1 Refer Annexure 1

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Andrew Brown Company Secretary

capacity

sign here

date

27/12/2018

Annexure 1 consists of 1 page and is referred to in Form 603 signed by me and dated 27/12/2018

Andrew Brown

Company Secretary of Challenger LimitedTransactions: Company Name/Scheme: As at:

Class of security:Amaysim Australia Limited (AYS) 21/12/2018

Ordinary Fully Paid

Date of Change Holder of relevant interest Nature of Change Consideration Number of Securities Person's Votes Affected 21/08/2018 Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) Opening Balance 10,487,932 10,487,932 21/12/2018 as above Buy 158,026 156,461 156,461

Total Number of Securities

10,644,393

Page 1 of 1

Annexure 2

This is page 1 of 4 of Annexure 2 referred to in ASIC Form 603 - Notice of initial substantial holderAndrew Brown - Company Secretary of Challenger Limited 27/12/2018

Company Name

255 FINANCE GROUP PTY LTD

255 FINANCE INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

255 FINANCE PTY LTD

ACCURIUM HOLDINGS PTY LTD ACCURIUM PTY LTD

AGRICULTURAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD APPIA EUROPE LIMITED

APPIA FINANCE 2 LIMITED APPIA FINANCE LIMITED APPIA GROUP LIMITED APPIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD AVENIR CAPITAL PTY LTD

BENTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD CDPG AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED

CDPG LUXEMBOURG HOLDINGS SARL CDPG LUXEMBOURG II SARL

CDPG LUXEMBOURG SARL CDPG MALTA LIMITED CESCADE PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER DIRECT PTY LTD

CHALLENGER DIVERSIFIED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER DPG FRANCE II SAS

CHALLENGER DPG FRANCE SAS

CHALLENGER EMERGING MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND PTE. LTD CHALLENGER EMERGING MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, L.P. CHALLENGER FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LIMITED

CHALLENGER FM 2 HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED

CHALLENGER FUNDS MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

CHALLENGER GROUP PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER GROUP SERVICES (UK) LIMITED CHALLENGER GROUP SERVICES PTY. LTD. CHALLENGER HOLDING VAGYONKEZELO KFT CHALLENGER HOME LOAN CORPORATION PTY LTD CHALLENGER INVENTORY FINANCE SERVICING PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER INVESTMENT PARTNERS LIMITED

CHALLENGER INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT PTY LTD CHALLENGER JAPAN HOLDINGS KABUSHIKI KAISHA CHALLENGER JAPAN HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED

ACN / Company No.

628 853 056

164 516 401

168 112 507

158 242 936

009 492 219

08953424

140 833 709

6490323

6538054

6490331

99865

6490313

132 902 722

150 790 355

140 833 674

124 498 095

B 127717

B 127580

B 127515

C 41110

096 097 399

006 475 501

121 624 833

495 391 062

495 390 392

200804361D

087 464 131

080 036 657

107 728 030

002 993 302

003 374 196

04244127

085 657 307

01-09-879644

058 891 302

107 706 810

092 382 842

130 035 353

0100-01-182399

617 208 205

CHALLENGER JAPAN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 0100-01-182920

CHALLENGER KABUSHIKI KAISHA 0100-01-182872

Country of Incorporation

AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA ENGLAND/WALES AUSTRALIA ENGLAND/WALES ENGLAND/WALES ENGLAND/WALES JERSEY ENGLAND/WALES AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG MALTA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA FRANCE FRANCE SINGAPORE CAYMAN ISLANDS AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA ENGLAND/WALES AUSTRALIA HUNGARY AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA JAPAN AUSTRALIA