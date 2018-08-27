Amaysim Australia : Leadership changes - retirement of Chief Financial Officer

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

27 August 2018

Leadership changes - retirement of Chief Financial Officer

The Board of amaysim Australia Limited (ASX:AYS) ("amaysim" or "company") today announced that Ms Leanne Wolski, Chief Financial Officer, has decided that after a successful career at amaysim, she will retire from the company, effective 26 October 2018.

Ms Wolski joined amaysim in October 2010 and has held the position of Chief Financial Officer since the company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Previously, Ms Wolski was Director of Finance and Company Secretary at Western Union Australia, leading teams across Australia, New Zealand, Oceania, Indochina and the Philippines.

amaysim Chairman, Andrew Reitzer said: "I would like to thank Leanne for her significant contribution to amaysim over the past 8 years. Particularly throughout the critical period from start-up to becoming a publicly listed company, Leanne was a very commercial Chief Financial Officer with a tremendous work ethic and a deep understanding of our business.

amaysim Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Peter O'Connell said: "Leanne has been with amaysim since its inception. She has worked tirelessly and leaves a terrific legacy behind. Leanne is held in high regard by the management and Board of amaysim and we wish her the very best for the future."

Ms Wolski said: "It has been a pleasure to serve as CFO of amaysim. I am very proud to have been a part of such a talented team and the timing is right for me to take a step back."

The company will undertake a search for a replacement Chief Financial Officer.

