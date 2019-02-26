Amazing Lash Studio : Opening in Vadnais Heights

Amazing
Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash
extension franchise beauty brand, is opening a new studio in Vadnais
Heights, Minnesota on Friday, March 1, 2019. The studio is independently
owned and operated by Paula and Daniel Sattler, a local couple who now
owns two Amazing Lash Studio locations in the Greater Minneapolis Area.
“We first learned about Amazing Lash Studio from an acquaintance who
knew we were looking for a franchise opportunity to get involved with,”
said Daniel. “Paula loved the product, so when we discovered there was
an opportunity to be first-to-market in our area and it was a membership
model that we loved, it all just came together at the perfect time.”
Notably, Daniel and Paula’s first Amazing Lash Studio location in
Woodberry was awarded the Leadership Excellence Award in 2018 for best
overall studio performance.
Amazing Lash Studio provides clients semi-permanent eyelash extensions
in private lash application suites. Amazing Lash Studio has a patented
application process that enables a highly trained staff of licensed
estheticians and cosmetologists to complete the service in a fraction of
the time required at traditional outlets.
Amazing Lash Studio – Vadnais Heights is located at 925 County
Road E East, Suite 130, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127. The studio is open
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and
Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information please call (651) 493-7601
or visit AmazingLashStudio.com.
About Amazing Lash Studio
Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studios apply semi-permanent eyelash
extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own
lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept
began franchising in 2013 and to date has over 200 open studios in 23
states. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of #5 on
Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises, #327 in the Franchise Times
Top Franchisors list and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural year. The
brand landed #4 in the 2019 Franchise Times Fast & Serious and #340 on
Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500® list. For additional information,
visit AmazingLashStudio.com.
