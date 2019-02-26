Log in
Amazing Lash Studio : Opening in Vadnais Heights

02/26/2019 | 05:01am EST

Local couple opening second eyelash extension studio in the Greater Minneapolis Area on March 1

Amazing Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash extension franchise beauty brand, is opening a new studio in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota on Friday, March 1, 2019. The studio is independently owned and operated by Paula and Daniel Sattler, a local couple who now owns two Amazing Lash Studio locations in the Greater Minneapolis Area.

“We first learned about Amazing Lash Studio from an acquaintance who knew we were looking for a franchise opportunity to get involved with,” said Daniel. “Paula loved the product, so when we discovered there was an opportunity to be first-to-market in our area and it was a membership model that we loved, it all just came together at the perfect time.”

Notably, Daniel and Paula’s first Amazing Lash Studio location in Woodberry was awarded the Leadership Excellence Award in 2018 for best overall studio performance.

Amazing Lash Studio provides clients semi-permanent eyelash extensions in private lash application suites. Amazing Lash Studio has a patented application process that enables a highly trained staff of licensed estheticians and cosmetologists to complete the service in a fraction of the time required at traditional outlets.

Amazing Lash Studio – Vadnais Heights is located at 925 County Road E East, Suite 130, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127. The studio is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information please call (651) 493-7601 or visit AmazingLashStudio.com.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studios apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept began franchising in 2013 and to date has over 200 open studios in 23 states. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of #5 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises, #327 in the Franchise Times Top Franchisors list and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural year. The brand landed #4 in the 2019 Franchise Times Fast & Serious and #340 on Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500® list. For additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
