Amazing Lash Studio : Opens in Beautiful California Coastal Town of Oceanside

Community invited to celebrate at Grand Opening event on November 10

Amazing Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash extension franchise brand, opened a new studio in Oceanside, California, on October 1, 2018. To celebrate, the community is invited to join its Grand Opening event that will be held on Saturday, November 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Amazing Lash Studio in Oceanside is independently owned and operated by Amy von Rummelhoff, a local entrepreneur and avid fitness enthusiast. She overcame major medical hurdles in her life through nutrition and fitness, eventually leading her to become a personal trainer for some time. While a personal trainer, she thrived in helping others build self-confidence and to “feel beautiful.” She remains driven to continue empowering others, and found that the Amazing Lash brand was the perfect outlet to do so.

“I’m passionate about uplifting women, and my studio gives them the touch of glamour they are seeking,” said Amy von Rummelhoff, owner of Amazing Lash Studio – Oceanside. “I’ve seen first hand how transformative it is for women when they take time for themselves to feel beautiful.”

The Grand Opening event is open to the public. Details are as follows:

Who: “Amazing Lash Studio – Oceanside Grand Opening”

“Amazing Lash Studio – Oceanside Grand Opening” When: Saturday, November 10, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 10, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. What: The Grand Opening event will be open to the public. Activities will include a prize wheel and goodies for guests, and featured local vendors will be in attendance.

The Grand Opening event will be open to the public. Activities will include a prize wheel and goodies for guests, and featured local vendors will be in attendance. Where: Amazing Lash Studio – Oceanside studio on the corner of Vista Way & El Camino Real at 2515 Vista Way, Suite B

Amazing Lash Studio provides clients semi-permanent eyelash extensions in private lash application suites. Amazing Lash Studio has a patented application process that enables a highly trained staff of licensed estheticians and cosmetologists to complete the service in a fraction of the time required at traditional outlets.

Amazing Lash Studio – Oceanside is located at 2515 Vista Way, Suite B, Oceanside, CA 92054. The studio is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information please call 760-585-9685.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 with a vision to be the leading provider of eyelash extensions. Amazing Lash Studios apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept began franchising in 2013 and to date has over 200 open studios in 33 states and 714 Regional Developer Units awarded. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of #5 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural year. For additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001006034/en/