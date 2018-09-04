Log in
Amazing Lash Studio : Opens in Marina del Rey

09/04/2018

Lash demonstrations will be held at the VIP Opening Event - open to the public - on September 7

Amazing Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash extension franchise brand, will be opening a new studio in Marina del Rey on September 7, 2018. To celebrate, the studio is hosting a VIP Opening Event welcoming neighbors and local businesses to the new studio to mingle and enjoy refreshments, view eyelash extension demonstrations, and enter a drawing to win a full set of eyelash extensions.

  • Who: “Amazing Lash Studio – Marina del Rey VIP Opening Event”
  • Date: Friday, September 7
  • Time: 5-8:30 p.m.
  • Where: Amazing Lash Studio – Marina del Rey in the Marina Marketplace at the corner of Mindanao & Glencoe (13155 Mindanao Way, Suite #D5)

“Amazing Lash Studio offers our members the most progressive, exceptional beauty product in the eyelash extension space. It’s so exciting to introduce a business to the community that helps others look and feel amazing. I can’t wait to open our doors and provide clients with the opportunity to experience the beauty of full eyelash extensions.” said Hamida Chandrani, owner of Amazing Lash Studio Marina del Rey.

Amazing Lash Studio provides clients semi-permanent eyelash extensions in private lash application suites. Amazing Lash Studio has a patented application process that enables a highly trained staff of licensed estheticians and cosmetologists to complete the service in a fraction of the time required at traditional outlets.

Amazing Lash Studio – Marina del Rey is located in the Marina Marketplace at 13155 Mindanao Way, Suite #D5, Marina del Rey, California 90292. The studio is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information please call (424) 389-9000 or visit AmazingLashStudio.com.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 with a vision to be the leading provider of eyelash extensions. The concept began franchising in 2013 and to date has 200 open studios in 33 states and 714 Regional Developer Units awarded. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of #5 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural year. For additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
