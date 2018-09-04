Amazing Lash Studio : Opens in Marina del Rey

Amazing
Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash
extension franchise brand, will be opening a new studio in Marina del
Rey on September 7, 2018. To celebrate, the studio is hosting a VIP
Opening Event welcoming neighbors and local businesses to the new studio
to mingle and enjoy refreshments, view eyelash extension demonstrations,
and enter a drawing to win a full set of eyelash extensions.
-
Who: “Amazing Lash Studio – Marina del Rey VIP Opening Event”
-
Date: Friday, September 7
-
Time: 5-8:30 p.m.
-
Where: Amazing Lash Studio – Marina del Rey in the Marina
Marketplace at the corner of Mindanao & Glencoe (13155 Mindanao Way,
Suite #D5)
“Amazing Lash Studio offers our members the most progressive,
exceptional beauty product in the eyelash extension space. It’s so
exciting to introduce a business to the community that helps others look
and feel amazing. I can’t wait to open our doors and provide clients
with the opportunity to experience the beauty of full eyelash
extensions.” said Hamida Chandrani, owner of Amazing Lash Studio Marina
del Rey.
Amazing Lash Studio provides clients semi-permanent eyelash extensions
in private lash application suites. Amazing Lash Studio has a patented
application process that enables a highly trained staff of licensed
estheticians and cosmetologists to complete the service in a fraction of
the time required at traditional outlets.
Amazing Lash Studio – Marina del Rey is located in the Marina
Marketplace at 13155 Mindanao Way, Suite #D5, Marina del Rey, California
90292. The studio is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.,
Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more
information please call (424) 389-9000 or visit AmazingLashStudio.com.
About Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 with a vision to be the leading
provider of eyelash extensions. The concept began franchising in 2013
and to date has 200 open studios in 33 states and 714 Regional Developer
Units awarded. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of #5 on
Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises and #260 on the Inc. 500 in
its inaugural year. For additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005865/en/