Amazing Lash Studio : in Pasadena Invites Community to Grand Opening Event

10/19/2018 | 12:13am CEST

Grand opening event open to the public on October 19 will feature the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and Krystina Ramey from The Roula and Ryan Show on 104.1 KRBE

Amazing Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash extension franchise beauty brand, opened a new studio in Pasadena, Texas on August 28, 2018. To celebrate, the studio is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event on Friday, October 19, welcoming neighbors and local businesses to the new studio to mingle and enjoy complimentary refreshments, view eyelash extension demonstrations, and enter a drawing to win a full set of eyelash extensions.

  • Who: “Amazing Lash Studio – Pasadena Grand Opening Event”
  • Date: Friday, October 19
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • What: Join Amazing Lash Studio, the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and Krystina Ramey from The Roula and Ryan Show on 104.1 KRBE for a grand opening ribbon-cutting event. The public is invited to attend.
  • Where: Amazing Lash Studio – Pasadena located at 4557 East Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 140, Pasadena, Texas 77505

“With Amazing Lash, not only do you have the peace of mind to know you’ll get the lash style you want, but it’s also affordable for every woman,” said Pam Nguyen, owner of Amazing Lash Studio in Pasadena.

Amazing Lash Studio – Pasadena is located at 4557 East Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 140, Pasadena, Texas 77505. The studio is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information please call (832) 319-1627 or visit AmazingLashStudio.com.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 with a vision to be the leading provider of eyelash extensions. Amazing Lash Studios apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept began franchising in 2013 and to date has over 200 open studios in 23 states and 714 Regional Developer Units awarded. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of #5 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises, #327 in the Franchise Times Top Franchisors list and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural year. For additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
