Amazing Lash Studio : in Pasadena Invites Community to Grand Opening Event

Amazing
Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash
extension franchise beauty brand, opened a new studio in Pasadena, Texas
on August 28, 2018. To celebrate, the studio is hosting a grand opening
and ribbon-cutting event on Friday, October 19, welcoming neighbors and
local businesses to the new studio to mingle and enjoy complimentary
refreshments, view eyelash extension demonstrations, and enter a drawing
to win a full set of eyelash extensions.
-
Who: “Amazing Lash Studio – Pasadena Grand Opening Event”
-
Date: Friday, October 19
-
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-
What: Join Amazing Lash Studio, the Pasadena Chamber of
Commerce and Krystina Ramey from The Roula and Ryan Show on 104.1 KRBE
for a grand opening ribbon-cutting event. The public is invited to
attend.
-
Where: Amazing Lash Studio – Pasadena located at 4557 East Sam
Houston Parkway South, Suite 140, Pasadena, Texas 77505
“With Amazing Lash, not only do you have the peace of mind to know
you’ll get the lash style you want, but it’s also affordable for every
woman,” said Pam Nguyen, owner of Amazing Lash Studio in Pasadena.
Amazing Lash Studio – Pasadena is located at 4557 East Sam
Houston Parkway South, Suite 140, Pasadena, Texas 77505. The studio is
open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.,
and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information please call (832)
319-1627 or visit AmazingLashStudio.com.
About Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 with a vision to be the leading
provider of eyelash extensions. Amazing Lash Studios apply
semi-permanent eyelash extensions with a proprietary, patented process
to the clients’ own lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural
lashes. The concept began franchising in 2013 and to date has over 200
open studios in 23 states and 714 Regional Developer Units awarded. In
2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of #5 on Entrepreneur
Magazine’s Top New Franchises, #327 in the Franchise Times Top
Franchisors list and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural year. For
additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.
