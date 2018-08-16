Amazon Advertising Inventory Now Available in 4C’s Scope Platform

4C, a data science and marketing technology company, announced today
that clients can now execute and analyse their Amazon Sponsored Product
campaigns within its platform, Scope
by 4CTM, alongside Apple News, Facebook, Instagram,
LinkedIn, NBCUniversal, Pinterest, Twitter, and Snapchat. Scope is the
first self-service technology that delivers audience discovery, media
execution, and performance analysis across TV, social, digital, and
mobile marketplaces.
Amazon is not only a highly significant e-commerce channel, but also has
a rapidly growing advertising business. 4C’s Amazon offering presents a
strong option for marketers, particularly among the CPG segment, who are
looking to connect their ecommerce presence with their full range of
cross-channel advertising activities.
“With the availability of Amazon’s Sponsored Product ads through the
Scope platform, 4C provides advertisers with a new way to connect with
relevant audiences,” said Lance Neuhauser, CEO, 4C. “The Amazon
integration further bolsters 4C’s position as a single self-service
platform where marketers can manage their advertising across Social and
eCommerce.”
Through 4C’s Scope platform, clients can now leverage Sponsored Products
to drive traffic and reach their audiences with relevant ads on
Amazon.com across desktop and mobile. These are keyword targeted,
pay-per-click ads that appear within and above search Amazon results.
Advertisers can plan, execute, and analyse these campaigns within Scope,
which offers unique pacing, optimization, workflow automation, and
reporting tools across channels.
“Adding Amazon to 4C’s mix not only helps clients maximize this
powerhouse channel but makes it possible to truly optimize campaigns for
every step along the buyer journey, from brand awareness to product
research to making a purchase,” said Rob Bernstein, Managing Director,
Reprise.
Visit http://www.4cinsights.com/Amazon
to learn more about how to power Amazon advertising through Scope by 4C.
About 4C Insights
4C is global marketing technology company
that delivers a unified platform for audience discovery, media
execution, and performance analysis. Leading brands, global agencies,
and media owners trust the Scope
by 4C™ platform to identify their most valuable audiences and reach
them across channels and devices. With nearly $2 billion in annualized
advertising spend running through Scope, 4C enables self-service
activation on Amazon, Apple News, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn,
NBCUniversal, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Twitter as well as TV synced ads
via display, search, social, and video. The company also provides paid,
earned, and owned media analytics leveraging its Teletrax™
television monitoring network which detects over 400 million TV asset
airings on an annual basis. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has
staff in 16 worldwide locations across the United States, United
Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the
Philippines. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for
more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005458/en/