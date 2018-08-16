Amazon Advertising Inventory Now Available in 4C’s Scope Platform

Marketers can now buy Amazon’s Sponsored Product ads alongside Apple News, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, NBCUniversal, Pinterest, Twitter, and Snapchat

4C, a data science and marketing technology company, announced today that clients can now execute and analyse their Amazon Sponsored Product campaigns within its platform, Scope by 4CTM, alongside Apple News, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, NBCUniversal, Pinterest, Twitter, and Snapchat. Scope is the first self-service technology that delivers audience discovery, media execution, and performance analysis across TV, social, digital, and mobile marketplaces.

Amazon is not only a highly significant e-commerce channel, but also has a rapidly growing advertising business. 4C’s Amazon offering presents a strong option for marketers, particularly among the CPG segment, who are looking to connect their ecommerce presence with their full range of cross-channel advertising activities.

“With the availability of Amazon’s Sponsored Product ads through the Scope platform, 4C provides advertisers with a new way to connect with relevant audiences,” said Lance Neuhauser, CEO, 4C. “The Amazon integration further bolsters 4C’s position as a single self-service platform where marketers can manage their advertising across Social and eCommerce.”

Through 4C’s Scope platform, clients can now leverage Sponsored Products to drive traffic and reach their audiences with relevant ads on Amazon.com across desktop and mobile. These are keyword targeted, pay-per-click ads that appear within and above search Amazon results. Advertisers can plan, execute, and analyse these campaigns within Scope, which offers unique pacing, optimization, workflow automation, and reporting tools across channels.

“Adding Amazon to 4C’s mix not only helps clients maximize this powerhouse channel but makes it possible to truly optimize campaigns for every step along the buyer journey, from brand awareness to product research to making a purchase,” said Rob Bernstein, Managing Director, Reprise.

4C is global marketing technology company that delivers a unified platform for audience discovery, media execution, and performance analysis. Leading brands, global agencies, and media owners trust the Scope by 4C™ platform to identify their most valuable audiences and reach them across channels and devices. With nearly $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through Scope, 4C enables self-service activation on Amazon, Apple News, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, NBCUniversal, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Twitter as well as TV synced ads via display, search, social, and video. The company also provides paid, earned, and owned media analytics leveraging its Teletrax™ television monitoring network which detects over 400 million TV asset airings on an annual basis. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 16 worldwide locations across the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.

