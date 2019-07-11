Log in
Amazon Features Imou Smart Home Products at Prime Day Launch Event 2019

07/11/2019

 

Imou, a leading smart IoT solution and service provider, is pleased to unveil three new smart security cameras in European market at Amazon’s Prime Day Launch event 2019, as the only supplier in the surveillance camera category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005425/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

With a “3-in-1” business system encompassing Imou Cloud, smart devices and intelligent algorithms, Imou is committed to bringing customers peace of mind. It has deployed AWS-based servers in 14 countries, including Germany, Ireland and the United States, to offer users bank-level encrypted and GDPR-compiled cloud storage services, putting users’ privacy as top priority.

The three new arrivals not only are enhanced with AI technology to avoid false alerts, but also support 1080P high definition, with clear night vision, and H.265 compression. Besides, the Imou range is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT, redefining the standard for Smart Home Security Camera in the IoT era.

Ranger 2

Ranger 2 can pan and tilt for a 360° coverage and protection, both day and night. With AI human detection, Ranger 2 can identify human beings whilst ignoring pets, insets or other moving objects to only alert you when you have a genuine detection to avoid countless false alerts. Whenever it detects human motion, Ranger 2 will send an immediate alert, and the built-in siren will deter intruders; at the same time, the camera will automatically track and record everything, featuring smart tracking. An abnormal sound such as a baby crying will also trigger Ranger 2 to send an immediate alert to the phone. In addition, you can easily turn off the camera lens via Imou app, to protect your privacy while at home.

Cue 2

Cue 2, slim but extremely smart, shares every feature with Ranger 2 and distinguishes itself in the design. The magnetic mount makes it easy to install on any magnetic surface. With a 131° super wide viewing angle, it’s particularly suitable for monitoring pets and babies.

Bullet Lite

Bullet Lite, offering 1080P (2 Megapixel) and 4 Megapixel versions, is an IP67 weatherproof security camera designed for outdoor environments. The built-in microphone picks up sounds clearly while monitoring. Videos can be easily stored and accessed on SD card, NVR or Cloud. Bullet Lite is equipped with a high-quality sensor and IR lights, rendering clear imaging at night even from 30m/98ft away. It sends instant alerts to the phone whenever it detects motion, keeping you aware of what's going on around home from anywhere.

With the debut of the 3 smart security cameras at Amazon’s Prime Day Launch event, Imou is making a strong presence in the European market, with plans to produce more high-quality products ranging from security cameras to other smart IoT products including video doorbells, security alarm system, and much more. Imou also provides professional and localised after-sale services supported by technical support team in Europe.

Official website: www.imoulife.com/

Exclusive Deal for Amazon Prime Members: www.imoulife.com/activity/primeDay


© Business Wire 2019
