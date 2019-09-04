Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Amazon India plans to scrap single-use plastic, joins rival Flipkart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 03:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's India unit plans to replace single-use plastic in its packaging by June 2020, the company said on Wednesday, the latest move by an ecommerce giant to weed out plastic use from the country's cities and towns that frequently rank among the world's most polluted.

Last week, Walmart Inc's local ecommerce unit Flipkart said it had cut down on similar kinds of plastic use by 25% and planned to move entirely to recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain by March 2021.

The announcements come just weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected move to announce plans scrapping the use of certain varieties of plastic by 2022.

Amazon India will roll out paper packing material across the country by the end of 2019, its vice president of customer fulfilment, Akhil Saxena, said on a call.

Amazon has often been criticised for using too much plastic and thermocol to wrap its billions of packages of shipments.

The company said it has been talking to the Indian government, but Wednesday's move was "not a knee-jerk reaction," Saxena said.

In a speech addressing the country on India's Independence Day last month, Prime Minister Modi had urged people and government agencies to "take the first big step" on Oct. 2 towards freeing India of single-use plastic.

Many of India's cities rank among the world's most polluted, and waste generated from single-use plastics is a growing problem.

Earlier, state-run airline Air India said it was working on a plan to cut down on plastic usage, switching to paper tea cups and serving various snacks in cooking-paper pouches.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons Ltd and Singapore Airlines, replaced small water bottles with paper cups on some of its flights and said the airline plans to make the change on flights over all routes.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Neha Dasgupta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52aWORLD BANK : Tajikistan Joins Initiative to Improve Health and Nutrition of Women, Children, and Adolescents
PU
03:52aSTATISTICAL YEARBOOK ON MIGRATION & INTEGRATION 2019 : more than two million people with foreign background in Austria
PU
03:51aSouth Africa's rand extends rally to 3-week high after GDP boost
RE
03:50aNorway says 33 oil firms seek exploration blocks in mature areas
RE
03:48aSouth Africa's private-sector activity contracts again in August -PMI
RE
03:42aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Import and Export Price Indices for Industrial Products
PU
03:41aDissenting voice on BOJ board calls for pre-emptive monetary easing
RE
03:40aMalaysia pursuing civil action to recover nearly $1 billion from former 1MDB unit
RE
03:37aSolid core businesses boost South Africa's Libstar H1 earnings
RE
03:37aSoccer-Zambia call off home friendly over South Africa riots
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices nudge higher, but economic worries loom
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : defies sluggish housing sector, posts higher annual profit
3SALINI IMPREGILO SPA : SALINI IMPREGILO : Notice of filing of Shareholders' Notice of Call
4DASSAULT AVIATION : DASSAULT AVIATION : Thales posts higher H1 profits, tones down sales growth guidance
5HANG SENG : HANG SENG : Hong Kong shares surge 3% after Lam said to 'withdraw' controversial bill

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group