Amazon India to weed out single-use plastic packaging by June 2020

09/04/2019 | 02:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's India unit said on Wednesday it would replace all single use plastic in its packaging by June 2020 with paper cushions, the latest major company to join the country's fight against environmental pollution.

Amazon's move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming ban on plastic bags, cups and straws.

The environment friendly packaging material will be entirely recyclable, Amazon, which has often been criticised for using too much plastic and thermocol to wrap its billions of packages of shipments, said on Wednesday.

Last week, rival Flipkart said it has cut down on single-use plastic use by 25% and plans to move entirely to recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain by March 2021.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

