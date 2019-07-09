Log in
Amazon Prime Day Deal for Date Night in Box

07/09/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Date night can be expensive and not everyone has the time or resources to make it happen. We are bringing date nights to homes across the U.S. and internationally with Date Night In Box. For Prime Day only Date Night In Box is offering 50 percent off the first box on your subscription. Access deal here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005889/en/

Amazon Prime Day Deal for Date Night in Box (Photo: Business Wire)

Amazon Prime Day Deal for Date Night in Box (Photo: Business Wire)

Date Night In Box came to fruition after Co-Owner, Megan Pruitt, moved to a new city with her husband and Co-Owner, Brian Pruitt. “Our hands were full with a 2 and 4-year-old and a date night seemed like some distant fantasy,” said Megan. Several years and thousands of customers later, the Pruitt’s have helped solve this dilemma for many couples. “We know date night can be pricey and we are excited to offer this incredible discount on Prime Day!” said Megan.

Date Night In Box is a custom created, memorable date night subscription experience to be enjoyed from the comfort of our customer’s home. Each Date Night In Box includes interactive activities with ambiance and a tasty treat to bring our customers together in meaningful ways. Our highest priority is to help our customers connect with their partner.

If you would like more information, please contact Megan Pruitt at (803) 522-4728 or megan@nightinboxes.com. Access deal here.


© Business Wire 2019
