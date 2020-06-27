Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amazon, SoftBank held talks over Russian online retailer Ozon, shareholder says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 06:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

Global retail giant Amazon and Japanese SoftBank have made approaches to Russian conglomerate Sistema about a possible acquisition of its online retailer Ozon, Sistema's majority owner Vladimir Evtushenkov said on Saturday.

It's not immediately clear if talks are still under way or have ended. Sistema has said it was looking for partners to invest in Ozon, in which it holds a more than 40%.

"The interest to Ozon among foreign investors is very high," Evtushenkov told reporters after Sistema's annual general meeting.

"I can tell you that this is the only one company in Russia at which Amazon was looking from the participation point of view," he said, adding that SoftBank was also interested in Ozon.

Ozon chief executive Aleksandr Shulgin met with his Amazon counterpart, Jeff Bezos, "five or six months ago," said Evtushenkov.

A spokesman for Sistema declined to comment further.

Ozon is the subject of interest from Russia's largest lender Sberbank, with four sources telling Reuters this month that the bank has been in talks to buy a large stake.

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mike Harrison)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.24% 2692.87 Delayed Quote.49.07%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA -0.92% 203.21 End-of-day quote.-20.23%
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.32% 17.235 End-of-day quote.13.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.04% 69.726 Delayed Quote.11.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:38aK ELECTRIC : system constraints hurdle in taking additional 500mw from national grid offered by federal government - Press Note issued by Press Information Department
AQ
07:38aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Chairman SECP Aamir Khan unveils NBFI and Modaraba Year Book - 2019 - Press Note issued by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
AQ
07:38aK ELECTRIC : expressed serious concern about inconvenience suffered by valued customers due to frequent power outages - Press Release issued by K-Electric
AQ
07:38aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Position on 26-06-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
07:35aWIRECARD : German development bank could lose 100 million euros from Wirecard insolvency
RE
06:50aAmazon, SoftBank held talks over Russian online retailer Ozon, shareholder says
RE
06:24aMOODY : BAHAMAS-FINANCE-Moody's downgrades Bahamas
AQ
05:52aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : low-cost airline NokScoot goes out of business
AQ
05:48aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (June 27)
AQ
05:39aBANK OF GREECE : Swearing-in of the Governor of the Bank of Greece
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : Statement on Social Media Platform Pause
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German development bank could lose 100 million euros from Wirecard insolvency
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon Buys Robot-Taxi Startup Zoox -- WSJ
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Novartis pulls dry eye drug Xiidra's bid for ap..
5GAP INC : Gap Signs Deal for A Kanye West Line -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group