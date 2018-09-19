Log in
Amazon, Your Order Has Been Delivered! MCR Opens the Total Package — a Courtyard by Marriott — at Amazon.com’s Future East Coast Home

09/19/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

Known for thinking outside the box, the nation’s sixth-largest hotel owner-operator developed the Courtyard by Marriott Dulles Herndon on the bet Amazon will select Northern Virginia for its new headquarters

Talk about a Prime location! MCR, the sixth-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, has opened the 187-room Courtyard by Marriott Dulles Airport Herndon.

The Courtyard by Marriott Dulles Airport Herndon. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Courtyard by Marriott Dulles Airport Herndon. (Photo: Business Wire)

Five miles from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), the brand new, six-story hotel is located in the technology corridor dubbed “the Silicon Valley of the East.” Northern Virginia has the second-largest concentration of technology jobs in any major market, serving eight Fortune 500 companies and Defense Department contracts.

Home to more than 10 million square feet of data centers, Herndon, Virginia hosts 70% of the world’s internet traffic each day. As a result, the city is the frontrunner for Amazon.com’s second headquarters — an 8 million square foot campus for 50,000 employees. Sports oddsmaker Bovada recently pegged Northern Virginia as the winner. It’s not just data moving fast through the Dulles Tech Corridor: by 2020 the Washington Metro Silver Line will connect Herndon with IAD.

“We developed the Courtyard by Marriott Dulles Airport Herndon with Amazon.com in mind,” says Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing Partner of MCR and MORSE Development. “In our hotel, the area’s tech work force will have flexible spaces and free lightning fast Wi-Fi to stream, shop and work online.”

The Courtyard by Marriott Dulles Airport Herndon is located at 13715 Sayward Boulevard and features:

  • 187 guestrooms with hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and getting ready
  • Movable, lightweight desks on wheels
  • A personal device charging station in the lobby and individual booths with flat screen TVs
  • Free fast Wi-Fi
  • The Bistro, which serves breakfast and dinner, snacks, cocktails and Starbucks coffee
  • A 24-hour fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights
  • A business library with computer stations designated for printing airline boarding passes and checking flight status
  • A complimentary airport shuttle
  • On-site laundry service
  • 910 square feet of meeting space for up to 90 people
  • Close proximity to the Washington Metro Silver Line, which will connect Herndon with IAD in 2020

Reserve rooms by phone at (571) 643-0950 or online at www.marriott.com.

About MCR

MCR is the sixth-largest hotel owner-operator in the country and has invested in and developed 104 hotel properties with more than 12,000 rooms in 27 states. MCR’s hotels are operated under 11 brands. The firm has offices in New York City and Dallas. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners, as well as the Hilton 2017 Top Performer Award. For more information, please visit www.mcrinvestors.com.

About MCR Hospitality Fund LP

The MCR Hospitality Fund LP targets investments in institutional-quality Marriott and Hilton select service and extended stay hotels throughout the country. The fund provides MCR with approximately $1 billion in buying power.


© Business Wire 2018
