Amazon, Your Order Has Been Delivered! MCR Opens the Total Package — a Courtyard by Marriott — at Amazon.com’s Future East Coast Home

Known for thinking outside the box, the nation’s sixth-largest hotel
owner-operator developed the Courtyard by Marriott Dulles Herndon on the
bet Amazon will select Northern Virginia for its new headquarters
Talk about a Prime location! MCR,
the sixth-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, has opened
the 187-room Courtyard by
Marriott Dulles Airport Herndon.
Five miles from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), the brand
new, six-story hotel is located in the technology corridor dubbed “the
Silicon Valley of the East.” Northern Virginia has the second-largest
concentration of technology jobs in any major market, serving eight
Fortune 500 companies and Defense Department contracts.
Home to more than 10 million square feet of data centers, Herndon,
Virginia hosts 70% of the world’s internet traffic each day. As a
result, the city is the frontrunner for Amazon.com’s second headquarters
— an 8 million square foot campus for 50,000 employees. Sports oddsmaker
Bovada recently pegged Northern Virginia as the winner. It’s not just
data moving fast through the Dulles Tech Corridor: by 2020 the
Washington Metro Silver Line will connect Herndon with IAD.
“We developed the Courtyard by Marriott Dulles Airport Herndon with
Amazon.com in mind,” says Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing Partner of MCR
and MORSE Development. “In our hotel, the area’s tech work force will
have flexible spaces and free lightning fast Wi-Fi to stream, shop and
work online.”
The Courtyard
by Marriott Dulles Airport Herndon is located at 13715 Sayward
Boulevard and features:
-
187 guestrooms with hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and
getting ready
-
Movable, lightweight desks on wheels
-
A personal device charging station in the lobby and individual booths
with flat screen TVs
-
Free fast Wi-Fi
-
The Bistro, which serves breakfast and dinner, snacks, cocktails and
Starbucks coffee
-
A 24-hour fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights
-
A business library with computer stations designated for printing
airline boarding passes and checking flight status
-
A complimentary airport shuttle
-
On-site laundry service
-
910 square feet of meeting space for up to 90 people
-
Close proximity to the Washington Metro Silver Line, which will
connect Herndon with IAD in 2020
