Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Amazon and Morrisons extend same-day food delivery to more UK cities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 04:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A delivery lorry parked at a Morrisons supermarket in south London

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. online retailer Amazon and British supermarket group Morrisons are extending their "Morrisons at Amazon" same-day online grocery delivery service to more cities across Britain.

The service, currently available to Amazon's Prime Now customers in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and parts of London, will be rolled out to Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield and Portsmouth this year, the companies said on Thursday.

It allows Amazon Prime customers to order a full Morrisons shop online, which is then picked at a local store, and delivered by Amazon, with an option for delivery within one hour of the order being placed in some locations.

The service will be expanded to more British cities in future, the companies said.

Morrisons, Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket group behind Walmart's Asda, Sainsbury's and market leader Tesco, also provides food in a wholesale deal for Amazon's "Fresh" and "Pantry" grocery offers.

The U.S. online giant has gradually extended its food offer in Britain, but according to market researchers Kantar Worldpanel, its market share is still less than 1%.

Shares in Morrisons were up 1.5%, outperforming a weak sector after a trading update from Tesco showed sales growth slowing. Tesco's shares were down 2%, while Sainsbury's was down 0.5%.

Jefferies analyst James Grzinic said that, given the urban skew of Prime Now customers, the tie-up would provide an opportunity for Morrisons to increase sales in parts of Britain where it is under-represented.

(Editing by Jane Merriman; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Paul Sandle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04aMEDIA RELEASE : Approved FDI Surged 73.4% In The First Quarter Of 2019 From A Year Ago, While April 2019 Industrial Production Growth Accelerated To A 6-Month High Of 4.0%, Beating Market Consensus Of 2.5% Amidst A Low Inflation Rate Of 0.2%
PU
05:02aEurogroup seeks reassurance that Italy will meet fiscal targets
RE
05:02aChinese vice premier urges more support for economy as trade war bites
RE
05:00aSNB Introduces Key Policy Rate of -0.75% to Replace 3-Month Libor Band -- Update
DJ
04:57aChinese vice premier urges more support for economy as trade war bites
RE
04:55aTanzania forecasts economic growth of 7.1% in 2019
RE
04:54aMONEX EUROPE : Westminster keeps no-deal on the table, prompting a slip in the pound
PU
04:52aItaly will discuss later this year how to fund tax cuts - Di Maio
RE
04:52aGlobal Stocks Edge Up Amid Questions on Fed Policy
DJ
04:45aKenyan shilling weakens against the dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
2Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
3CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Phase III PEMPHIX Study Showed That Genentech's Rituxan (Rituximab) is Superior t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About