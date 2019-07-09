Amazon.com Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top Early Deals Shared by Consumer Articles

The top early Prime Day deals for 2019, rounded up by online sales experts at Consumer Articles

Searching for the best Prime Day 2019 deals? Consumer Articles have published their list of the best early Amazon deals for Prime Day 2019, shown below.

Best Early Prime Day Deals:

● Save $129.99 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro & Free Echo Dot - click the link for limited-time savings on this best-selling smart home bundle

● Save $300 (43% off) on the TCL 55" 4K Roku TV (2018 Model) - this TCL Smart LED TV features Dolby Vision HDR imaging for accurate colors and contrast

● Save 54% on the HP 2019 Newest Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop - this lightweight laptop with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD is on sale now

● Save $149 on the iRobot Roomba 960 - this high-end iRobot robot vacuum ideal for removing pet hairs and other allergens from your home

● Save 52% on the Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera - this top-rated DSLR uses a 24.2MP DX-Format CMOS sensor to give you amazing image quality

● Save 51% on the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones - work-out without worry with these top-rated sweat-resistant earphones

● Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - stay fit and healthy with this top-rated smartwatch

● Save 40% on the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker - this top-rated multipurpose programmable pressure cooker is on sale now on Amazon

● Save up to 52% off on DOSS Bluetooth Speakers - including steep discounts on the best-selling DOSS Soundbox & Touch wireless portable Bluetooth speakers

● Save $100 (43% off) on the Fire TV Recast DVR - watch and record your favorite shows and sports with the most reliable over-the-air DVR

Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals. Prime Day this year is a 48-hour event, starting at midnight PT on Monday, July 15.

