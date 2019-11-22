Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 11:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

Amazon.com Inc filed a lawsuit in a federal U.S. court on Friday contesting the U.S. Defense Department's decision last month to award a Pentagon cloud computing contract worth up to $10 billion to rival bidder Microsoft Corp.

The complaint and supplemental motion for discovery were filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims under seal, according to a spokesman for Amazon Web Services, a division of the online retail giant founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The company did not explain the basis for its complaint.

The filings contain "proprietary information, trade secrets, and confidential financial information" that could "cause either party severe competitive harm," Amazon said in a court document seeking a protective order.

"The record in this bid protest likely will contain similarly sensitive information," it said.

Last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper rejected any suggestion of bias in the Pentagon's decision to award Microsoft the contract after Amazon announced plans to challenge it.

"We believe the facts will show they (DoD) ran a detailed, thorough and fair process in determining the needs of the warfighter were best met by Microsoft," Microsoft said in an emailed statement.

Amazon had been considered a favorite for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract, part of a broader digital modernization project at the Pentagon, before software developer Microsoft emerged as the surprise winner.

Amazon has previously said that politics got in the way of a fair bidding process. Bezos, the chief executive officer of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, has been an outspoken critic of U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Sathvik N and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:05pAmazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft
RE
10:28pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Airbnb teams up with TAT to push travel beyond big cities
PU
09:43pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's crude steel consumption to exceed 900m tons in 2019
PU
09:21pARAMCO IPO : It's a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia's Petronas
RE
09:13pTAKE FIVE : A spanner in the global economic works
RE
09:03pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND AGRI FOOD OF CANADA : Minister Bibeau to Visit Canadian Western Agribition in Regina
PU
07:48pUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : issues new report to help companies advance human rights
PU
07:40pTrump Calls Hong Kong Protests 'Complicating Factor' in Trade Talks -- Update
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft
2Mexico urges U.S. Congress not to let politics impede trade deal approval
3SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD : SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO PAY $75 MILLION TO RESOLVE FOREIGN BRIBERY CASE..
4NOS, SGPS : NOS SGPS : 22-11-19 - NOS informs on Manager Transactions
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Beha..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group