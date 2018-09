The approaches were exploratory and have not progressed, the newspaper report said, citing an investor familiar with the matter. The first round took place two years ago.

Amazon and Deliveroo were not immediately available for comment.

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported last week that ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] is in early talks to buy Deliveroo.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)