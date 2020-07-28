Amazon steps up challenge in UK grocery delivery

The e-commerce giant said (https://amazonuk.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/fast-grocery-delivery-now-free-prime-starting-today-london) it has added the 'Fresh' service to its UK website to deliver meat, produce, snacks and other household essentials in two-hour windows for orders above 40 pounds, with no shipping charges for its 'Prime' members.

The move, which takes on some of the biggest names in British grocery retail, had been flagged by trade press earlier this year.

Industry data showed that grocery sales in Britain rose 14.6% in the four weeks to July 12 compared with a year earlier, though it was slower from previous weeks as restrictions to contain the novel coronavirus were eased.

