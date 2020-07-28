Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Amazon steps up challenge in UK grocery delivery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 03:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An

Amazon will begin fast and free deliveries of groceries in London on Tuesday, with the aim of rolling out the service across the United Kingdom by the year-end as the coronavirus-driven lockdown boosted online sales of essentials.

The e-commerce giant said (https://amazonuk.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/fast-grocery-delivery-now-free-prime-starting-today-london) it has added the 'Fresh' service to its UK website to deliver meat, produce, snacks and other household essentials in two-hour windows for orders above 40 pounds, with no shipping charges for its 'Prime' members.

The move, which takes on some of the biggest names in British grocery retail, had been flagged by trade press earlier this year.

Industry data showed that grocery sales in Britain rose 14.6% in the four weeks to July 12 compared with a year earlier, though it was slower from previous weeks as restrictions to contain the novel coronavirus were eased.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.04% 139.4 End-of-day quote.-2.25%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.22% 100.65 End-of-day quote.-19.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aGermany's 10-year Bund yield holds near -0.5%
RE
03:56aIGNITIS GRUPE UAB : expands its operations in Poland to become electricity and gas supplier for business customers
PU
03:45aTaiwan probes possible first local virus case in one month as imported cases rise
RE
03:38aSpain's unemployment rises to 15.33% in second quarter
RE
03:33aChinese stocks gain most in a week on economic recovery hopes
RE
03:31aNikkei ends lower ahead of earnings rush, Mitsubishi Motors slumps
RE
03:30aAmazon steps up challenge in UK grocery delivery
RE
03:24aECB extends dividend ban, capital relief for euro zone banks
RE
03:16aANSES FRENCH AGENCY FOR FOOD ENVIRONMENTAL AND : makes recommendations to limit cadmium exposure from consumption of edible seaweed
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
2BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Italy's Intesa says UBI bid to succeed as deadline extended
3ASMALLWORLD AG : ASMALLWORLD AG: Statement on the sanction decision of the SIX Exchange Regulation
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : to Book 2Q EUR300 Million Goodwill Impairment Charge
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Profit Slides as Closing Luxury Stor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group