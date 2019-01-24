Amazon to Join Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors

Appointment Supports Continued Work to Simplify and Standardize IoT for
Customers Using Zigbee Wireless Technologies
The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating,
maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of
Things (IoT), today announced that Amazon will join its Board of
Directors. As IoT growth continues to accelerate, prominent companies in
the tech industry are collaborating within the Zigbee Alliance to shape
the direction of standards, ecosystems, and devices to offer users easy
and enjoyable experiences they’ll want to build upon within their homes
and personal spaces. The decision by Amazon to join the Zigbee Alliance
at the Board level is a strong message that the industry is focused on
simplifying and adding convenience to the growing range of IoT devices
available to customers.
“Customers tell us they want smart home experiences that are simple to
set up, easy to control, and add convenience to the tasks they do every
day,” said Christian Taubman, Director, Alexa Smart Home at Amazon.
“Voice control with Alexa is helping remove the complexity of smart
home, and there are even more ways we can help customers by ensuring
their smart devices connect and work together seamlessly. We look
forward to working with the Zigbee Alliance and its members to
contribute to open standards for device interoperability that benefit
our mutual customers.”
Smart Home Satisfaction
Moving beyond its infancy, the smart home is taking hold and consumers
are embracing IoT products as they continue to become easier to use.
Manufacturers and standards organizations are bridging differences and
breaking down barriers for the good of the entire industry. With voice
services like Amazon Alexa and products such as the Amazon Echo family —
which serves as the “brain” or hub of choice in smart homes across the
world — consumers can intuitively connect lights, locks, sensors, and
more to broaden the conveniences around them.
“As an industry, we need to move quickly to help consumers add new
devices effortlessly, and ensure they are getting a great experience in
the Internet of Things,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO,
Zigbee Alliance. “We’re proud to be attracting the best tech companies
on the planet, and Amazon joins an impressive lineup of other industry
leaders and innovators on the Board
who work with the Zigbee Alliance’s open standards and community to
deliver real value in the IoT.”
Hubs & Ecosystems Unite
Finding a common vision and mature, interoperable solutions within the
Zigbee Alliance family of technologies, leading service providers and
device manufacturers — such as Amazon,
Comcast,
Huawei,
IKEA,
Legrand,
Schneider
Electric, Signify
(formerly Philips Lighting), Somfy,
and Samsung
SmartThings — have chosen to design and introduce devices based on
the Zigbee Alliance’s wireless standards. In doing so, these companies
offer consumers greater choice in building simpler, consistent, and
reliable experiences. For instance, Amazon devices including the Echo
Plus and new Echo Show feature a built-in smart home hub that easily
connects to Zigbee-based light bulbs, door locks, sensors, and more.
Now, customers can benefit from Frustration
Free Setup and quickly connect new Zigbee products by simply saying
“Alexa, discover my devices.”
“Pairing Amazon’s Alexa-based technology with the Zigbee Alliance’s
prominent wireless standards makes a lot of sense for not only
manufacturers looking to partake in the smart home, smart building, and
connected city categories but more importantly for the consumers that
must embrace and champion connected technology for it to grow by
contributing value to our everyday lives,” said Mareca Hatler, Principal
Analyst at ON World. “Our research projects
Zigbee technology will ship in 85% of the 4.5 billion 802.15.4 units
predicted to hit the market in 2023, and with Amazon as a Board
contributor in the Alliance, it’s clear the market-movers are really
pulling together and operating on a global level to steer everyone
forward.”
For information about the Zigbee Alliance, its Board of Directors,
general membership, and benefits of being Zigbee Certified, visit www.zigbee.org.
About the Zigbee Alliance
The Zigbee Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of
Things. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership
collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the
products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With our members’
deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full
suite of open IoT solutions, we are leading the movement toward a more
intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Zigbee Alliance Board of
Directors is comprised of executives from Amazon,
Comcast,
Huawei,
The
Kroger Co., Landis+Gyr,
LEEDARSON,
Legrand
Group, MMB
Networks, NXP
Semiconductors, Schneider
Electric, Signify
(formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon
Labs, SmartThings,
Somfy,
Texas
Instruments, and Wulian.
www.zigbee.org
