Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Amazon to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 06:35pm EST
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will close all of its U.S. pop-up stores and focus instead on opening more book stores, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The company's shares closed down 1.4 percent, while shares of bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc ended 8.9 percent lower.

Amazon's 87 pop-up stores in the United States are expected to close by the end of April, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday, citing some of the employees at the stores.

The news underscores how the online retailer is still working out its brick-and-mortar strategy.

Pop-up stores for years helped Amazon showcase novel products like its voice-controlled Echo speakers, but the company is now able to market those products and more at its larger chain of Whole Foods stores, acquired in 2017, and cashierless Amazon Go stores, which opened to the public last year.

The online retail giant will also open more "4-star stores" - stores that sell items rated 4-stars or higher by Amazon customers, the spokesperson added.

"After much review, we came to the decision to discontinue our pop-up kiosk program, and are instead expanding Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star, where we provide a more comprehensive customer experience and broader selection."

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:20pMTA Back in Albany Amid Congestion-Pricing Push
DJ
07:19pUNDERCOVER DOWN UNDER : Miners study gum leaves, groundwater for new finds
RE
07:18pDollar to slip, no lift expected from any China trade deal - Reuters poll
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15pU.S. Posts Record Annual Trade Deficit -- 5th Update
DJ
07:07pBritain targets a third of electricity from offshore wind by 2030
RE
07:05pFederal Reserve scraps 'qualitative' test for U.S. banks in 2019 stress tests
RE
06:57pATLANTIC COUNCIL : Ambassador Morningstar Delivers Second Annual Prometheus Energy Lecture
PU
06:50pNielsen, Headset partner to study U.S. cannabis market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
3APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
4SAPUTO INC. : SAPUTO : Announces a Change in Senior Management
5GENERAL MOLY, INC. : GENERAL MOLY : Announces Publication of the Mt. Hope Project's Draft Supplemental Environ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.