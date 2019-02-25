Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Amazon to offer more than 1,000 apprenticeships in Britain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 07:03pm EST
The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon will create more than 1,000 apprenticeship roles in Britain over the next two years, it said on Tuesday, indicating the country's imminent departure from the European Union is not deterring it from investing.

With only 31 days until Britain is due to quit the world's biggest trading bloc, UK lawmakers are deeply divided over how, or even whether, the country should leave.

British retailers' investment plans are the lowest in seven years ahead of Brexit, and job cuts in the sector have gathered pace, according to a survey from the Confederation of British Industry, published on Friday.

Amazon said the new apprentices would add to more than 27,500 permanent employees currently in Britain.

Last June, the group said it was committed to the country. It added more than 2,500 permanent jobs in Britain in 2018.

Once qualified, the apprentices will work across Amazon’s UK corporate and operations sites, including its UK head office in London and three development centres in Edinburgh, Cambridge in eastern England and in the capital where teams work on innovations including Alexa, machine learning, Prime Video, Prime Air and Amazon’s advanced distribution centres.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:58pTaiwan concerns mean China defence budget likely to defy slowing economy
RE
07:56pYen sags, sterling up on report UK's May to delay Brexit date
RE
07:52pPound jumps to four-week high, Asian shares take a breather
RE
07:43pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : New analysis of the Australian workforce, 2011 to 2016 (Media Release)
PU
07:43pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Eastern States are biggest water consumers (Media Release)
PU
07:37pFed's Clarida Says Bond Market Signals Warrant Attention
DJ
07:21pBOJ Kuroda - China economy to pick up in latter half of this year
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:12pU.S. housing outlook stuck in a lull as economy dulls
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2SEC asks U.S. judge to hold Tesla's Musk in contempt of violating deal
3KILROY REALTY CORP : KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : to Participate in Citi's 2019 Global Property CEO Conference
4COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LTD : COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX:COB) Positive Large Scale Testwork Results
5TESLA : TESLA : SEC wants Tesla CEO Elon Musk held in contempt for tweeting

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.