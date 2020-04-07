Amazon to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx: WSJ

Amazon is suspending the service because it needs people and capacity to handle a surge in its own customers' orders, the Journal reported, citing sources.

The company said https://www.reuters.com/article/us-healthcare-coronavirus-amazon-com/amazon-to-hire-100000-workers-as-online-orders-surge-on-virus-worries-idUSKBN2133LB in March it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to deal with a surge in online orders.

Amazon told shippers the service, known as Amazon Shipping, will be paused starting in June, the report added.

The service was rolled out to deliver non-Amazon and Amazon marketplace packages.

UPS and FedEx shares rose 2% in extended trading on the news.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)