Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Amazon uses aggregated seller data to help business, it tells lawmakers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 08:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

Amazon.com Inc uses "aggregated data" from sellers in its third-party marketplace to improve its overall business, the online retailer said in response to a congressional antitrust probe that could raise concerns with such sellers.

Such data, also culled from public sources and Amazon's first-party sales, is available to the company's retail and private brand teams, it said in an Oct. 11 document released by the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

The panel, which is investigating potential breaches of antitrust law by big technology companies, also made public the responses from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc.

Data on individual sellers is not used to improve Amazon's business, the company said, and its teams do not use seller data to launch, source or price private label products, which number about 158,000.

Amazon's response offers a glimpse into how data from sellers, who compete with Amazon's retail business, informs the Seattle-based company's decisions. Merchants on Amazon's platform have long worried that the world's largest online retailer would use information at its disposal to undercut them.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. In the congressional response, it said use of public and aggregated sales data to spot in-demand products is standard practice in retailing, one of Amazon's many businesses.

In October, the committee said it expected a final report on its probe by the "first part" of next year.

Amazon also said it may ask third-party merchants to lower prices on Amazon.com when it finds the sellers asking for less on a competing website.

Asked how it ranks shopping results on its website, Amazon said its algorithm does not consider factors such as whether it has a competing private label brand, if a competing third-party seller has purchased ads, or if the seller is enrolled in Amazon's logistics program.

It instead considers a product's availability, price and how frequently it was purchased.

Amazon did not offer details on several items requested by the subcommittee. These include how many of its private label products are sold at cost or below cost, how much revenue and profit Amazon makes from selling private brands, and its pricing rationale for third-party marketplace services.

By Nandita Bose and Jeffrey Dastin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.55% 1312.59 Delayed Quote.25.61%
AMAZON.COM 0.01% 1752.79 Delayed Quote.16.68%
APPLE INC. -0.30% 266.29 Delayed Quote.68.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pCARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
09:10pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AGM Presentation
PU
09:03pChina-Bahrain venture fund targets Middle East tech market
RE
09:00pChina central bank cuts lending benchmark slightly, as expected
RE
08:59pChina central bank cuts lending benchmark slightly, as expected
RE
08:56pU.S. Fed approves merger between BB&T, SunTrust Banks
RE
08:55pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Results of Meeting
PU
08:55pRENASCOR RESOURCES : AGM 2019 Presentation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..
2Asia shares numbed by trade noise, oil takes a spill
3Qualcomm expects 5G phone sales to double in 2021
4Canada's largest railroad hit by strike, putting Trudeau in hot seat
5Alibaba will raise up to $12.9 billion in Hong Kong listing - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group