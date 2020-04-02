Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Amazon wins EU court backing in trade mark dispute with Coty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 04:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

Amazon is not liable for unwittingly stocking trade mark infringing goods for third-party sellers, Europe's top court said on Thursday, handing the U.S. online retail giant victory in its battle against cosmetics company Coty.

The case, brought by Coty's German unit, underlines the tension between luxury goods companies seeking to preserve their exclusivity and branding and online platforms such as Amazon and eBay fighting against online sales curbs.

Brand names have also questioned the scope of online platforms' responsibility for products sold, or content transmitted, on their sites.

Amazon found itself in a German court after Coty said it violated its trade mark rights by stocking its Davidoff perfume for third party sellers and should be held responsible for such practices. The German court sought guidance from Europe's top tribunal.

The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) backed the U.S. company.

"The mere storage by Amazon, in the context of its online marketplace (Amazon-Marketplace), of goods which infringe trade mark rights does not constitute an infringement by Amazon of those trade mark rights," judges said.

Amazon's scheme called "Fulfilled by Amazon" allows it to store and deliver goods for third-party sellers, one of the key features of its business model.

The company welcomed the ECJ's decision, saying in a statement "Amazon continues to invest heavily in fighting bad actors on our store and is committed to driving counterfeits to zero."

The case is C-567/18 Coty Germany.

(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Foo Yun Chee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43aCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : How CBO Models Firms' Behavior in HISIM2 in Its Baseline Budget Projections as of March 6, 2020
PU
05:40aOil jumps as Trump talks up truce hopes for Saudi-Russia price war
RE
05:35aChina's Daqing to boost oil refining and petrochemical production
RE
05:35aOil jumps as Trump talks up truce hopes for Saudi-Russia price war
RE
05:34aWorld stocks drift as wary investors expect grim U.S. jobs data
RE
05:32aPigs fly in as China replenishes world's biggest hog herd
RE
05:29aIndonesia central bank has room for further rate cut - governor
RE
05:28aBritain's food banks prepare for surge in demand as millions lose their jobs
RE
05:27aJapan to relax rules on firms hit by stock holding losses from pandemic - Nikkei
RE
05:25aWorld stocks drift as wary investors expect grim U.S. jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
2VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
3BARCLAYS PLC : UK investors tell companies to rethink bonuses if scrapping dividends
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
5CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group