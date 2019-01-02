Log in
Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. Announces $8 Million Placement of Subordinated Debt on Behalf of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc.

0
01/02/2019

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful completion of an $8 million placement of subordinated debt for Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: QNTO). The subordinated debt qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and was issued as a ten year fixed to float structure maturing in 2028 with a five year call option. It will have a coupon of 6.50% for the first five years floating thereafter at three month LIBOR plus 3.752%.

Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. is a FINRA registered broker-dealer which offers a comprehensive suite of strategic, customized solutions to community banks and thrifts nationwide, including balance sheet management, investment banking and capital markets services.  Our recent successes include:

  • Summit Financial Group, Inc. (WV) $25.5 million acquisition of Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (WV)
  • Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (PA) $85.0 million acquisition of Union Community Bank (PA)
  • Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (PA) $32.4 million acquisition of Mercersburg Financial Corporation (PA)
  • Riverview Financial Corporation (PA) $48.8 million merger with CBT Financial Corp. (PA)
  • Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (PA) $59.1 million acquisition of The Scottdale Bank & Trust Company (PA)
  • Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $40.7 million acquisition of Damascus Bank (MD)
  • Riverview Financial Corporation (PA) $17.0 million private placement of equity
  • NexTier, Inc. (PA) $2.3 million acquisition of Manor Bank (PA)
  • Revere Bank (MD) $31.0 million private placement of subordinated debt
  • Monona Bancshares, Inc. (WI)* $40.1 million acquisition of MCB Bankshares, Inc. (WI)
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (MA) $117.8 million acquisition of First Choice Bank* (NJ)
  • Revere Bank (MD)* $65.1 million acquisition of Monument Bank (MD)
  • DNB Financial Corporation (PA) $49.0 million acquisition of East River Bank (PA)

Ambassador’s clients are in bold.
*Ambassador provided a fairness opinion only

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Matthew T. Resch, CFA
Managing Principal
610-351-1633
mresch@ambfg.com

Robert J. Pachence, Jr.
Managing Principal
610-351-1633
rpachence@ambfg.com

Jack E. Payne, CFA, CFP
Executive Vice President
610-351-1633
jpayne@ambfg.com

Joshua A. Albright, CFA
Senior Vice President
610-351-1633
jalbright@ambfg.com

Ryan J. Walker
Senior Vice President
610-351-1633
rwalker@ambfg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
