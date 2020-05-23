Ambassadors' views on China's Government Work Report (2)

Mr. Kaushal Kishor Ray, councilor at Nepalese embassy in China

I deeply appreciate the Chinese government for the wonderful arrangement of the two sessions, especially amid the ongoing work of preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

I found the Chinese government report highly impressive and progressive. It fully reflects the needs and demands of the day for the Chinese people. Strengthening and stabilizing the domestic economy, with key focus on six fronts and six areas including employment and poverty alleviation, are praiseworthy. Likewise, it reflects well on the Chinese government's commitment to enhancing and promoting international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and restoring the global economy.

I am happy to see the commitment on China's part to promote the multilateral system with the United Nations at its core, strengthening global governance based on international law, enhancing cooperation along the Belt and Road Initiative and building a human community with a shared future.