Ambassadors' views on China's Government Work Report (3)

Maria Gustava, Mozambique's Ambassador to China

'The report is not surprising since it: firstly attaches great importance to the need for all people to jointly tackle the challenges imposed by the COVID-19.

'Secondly, it shows the determination of the Chinese leadership to continue to work hard toward improvements of the people's well-being and promote social progress in order to accomplish the Chinese goal of building a moderately prosperous society even with the present uncertainties.

'Thirdly, it expresses the principles of Chinese foreign policy for international cooperation based in mutual respect, peace and solidarity.'