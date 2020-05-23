Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest News 
All News

Ambassadors' views on China's Government Work Report (3)

05/23/2020 | 03:23am EDT

Maria Gustava, Mozambique's Ambassador to China

'The report is not surprising since it: firstly attaches great importance to the need for all people to jointly tackle the challenges imposed by the COVID-19.

'Secondly, it shows the determination of the Chinese leadership to continue to work hard toward improvements of the people's well-being and promote social progress in order to accomplish the Chinese goal of building a moderately prosperous society even with the present uncertainties.

'Thirdly, it expresses the principles of Chinese foreign policy for international cooperation based in mutual respect, peace and solidarity.'

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:22:01 UTC
