Amber Johanson Joins Zerto as VP, Global Pre-sales Engineering

06/25/2019 | 09:08am EDT

Zerto Fostering a World-Class, Customer Solution Focused IT Resilience Sales Organization

Zerto, an industry leader for IT resilience, today announced that former Veritas executive, Amber Johanson, has joined Zerto as vice president of global pre-sales engineering. The role will focus on building a world-class technical sales organization to address the big-picture problems that Zerto customers face and building solutions that meet their exact product needs—including both immediate and long-term IT Resilience programs.

Johanson brings a unique perspective to the senior leadership team at Zerto, having both product competitor-side experience and enterprise customer-side experience. This appointment continues Zerto’s commitment to exceptional growth through implementing operational transformation strategies.

“As an executive with both technical and leadership expertise, I’m eager to work with an unparalleled team with a customer-first, solutions-oriented mentality. I’m invigorated by Zerto’s commitment to increasing market share by understanding our customers’ needs and being the executive voice back to the product team to ensure Zerto is quick to react to feedback from our customers,” said Amber Johanson.

During her time with Veritas, Johanson developed and executed technical sales and services strategies and managed SE sales team to grow top line growth and transaction profitability. Prior to Veritas, Johanson successfully lead technical sales teams while growing market share and transforming disjointed departments into collaborative and efficient teams.

“Amber’s experience will be an invaluable asset to the Zerto team. Her expertise in both technical product engineering and proven ability to build and maintain cohesive, effective teams will help us build on the recent successes in partnership and customer growth,” said Ziv Kedem, CEO, Zerto. “Amber has proven to be an effective thought leader, inspiring those she leads. Her commitment to a customer-focused solutions development approach will continue to drive innovation and expand adoption of IT Resilience solutions for customers.”

Johanson previously co-lead Symantec Women’s Action Network for all North America Sales & Marketing. She is a member of Executive Women’s Forum, Global Fund for Women and served in the US Navy as a Data Processing Technician.

About Zerto

Zerto helps customers accelerate IT digital transformation by reducing the risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. By replacing multiple legacy solutions with a single IT Resilience Platform, Zerto is changing the way disaster recovery, data protection and cloud are managed. With enterprise scale, Zerto’s software platform delivers continuous availability for an always-on customer experience while simplifying workload mobility to protect, recover and move applications freely across hybrid and multi-clouds. Zerto is trusted globally by over 7,000 customers, works with over 1,000 channel partners, and is powering resiliency offerings for more than 350 managed services providers.

Learn more at Zerto.com


© Business Wire 2019
