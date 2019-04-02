Amber Solutions Announces Breakthrough Smart Circuit Breakers for Both Retrofit and New Panel Installation

Amber
Solutions, Inc. (Amber)—a disruptive company with technological
breakthroughs that upgrades current 1950’s era electrical
infrastructure—today announced plans for its next generation smart
circuit breakers, based on the company’s patent-pending technologies.
Amber intends to deliver two configurations: the first is an
electro-mechanical/solid-state hybrid for quicker time to market and the
second is a solid-state version with additional disruptive features.
Amber’s circuit breakers will bring safety, energy awareness and
intelligence above traditional and even connected solutions. The range
of features include enhanced reliability, arc-free switching, whole
building energy awareness with power metering and management, capacitive
touch and wireless control, programmability, and other functions not
found in traditional circuit breakers. Amber’s premium solid-state
circuit breaker was demonstrated to the industry earlier this year at
the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show and the International Builder’s Show.
Amber is engaged with top tier electrical product manufacturers and
smart platform companies to jointly bring Amber smart circuit breakers,
and other Amber products, to market. The first of the two planned
circuit breaker configurations is a hybrid solution that offers Amber
powered solid-state functions, plus traditional electro-mechanical
elements. This configuration upgrades current circuit breaker
architecture with connectivity for remote wireless whole building energy
awareness, alerts and IoT functions and enables quicker time to market
for partners. The second configuration improves upon the traditional
electro-mechanical structure with solid-state, arc-free, switching, also
in today’s standard product footprint, that delivers Amber’s
breakthrough advantages for whole building energy awareness, alerts, IoT
functions and wireless control. Both configurations are for global
retrofit and new panel installations and will be an upgrade over legacy
1950’s era electrification infrastructure.
“We are pleased to announce this highly disruptive upgrade to the
world’s old circuit breaker technology,” said Thar Casey CEO Amber
Solutions. “The solid-state nature of our products delivers superior
quality and advanced IoT with M2M integration, for a truly modern, next
generation infrastructure within the electrical foundation of buildings.”
Casey continued, “And in conjunction with Amber’s broader portfolio of
smarter outlets and switches, our circuit breaker becomes a strategic
control center for what we call a ‘5th utility’ in homes and
buildings—intelligent infrastructure embedded directly in the walls of
residential and commercial buildings.”
Standing alone, Amber’s smart solid-state circuit breaker is unique and
competitive. Yet, when installed in conjunction with Amber-powered
solid-state outlets and switches, the portfolio will become a next
generation energy management ecosystem. Amber’s circuit breaker at the
center of this ecosystem provides a highly disruptive whole home energy
awareness, management and cost savings foundation that is connected and
controllable down to every electrical endpoint in a building—every
outlet and switch location, every recessed lighting can, and more. This
Amber-powered, IoT optimized, next generation infrastructure is a
breakthrough upgrade to the 1950’s era electrical infrastructure that
exists in every home and building today, globally.
Amber will be working with major electrical product manufacturers and
smart platform providers on bringing its smart circuit breakers and
other products in its portfolio to global market in 2020.
About Amber Solutions, Inc.
Dublin California based Amber Solutions, Inc. (Amber), is bringing next
generation upgrades to old electrification infrastructure and to legacy
smart products for residential and commercial buildings. This Silicon
Valley based technology company sets the bar high with its breakthrough
technologies in solid-state implementations, enabling enhanced IoT
integration solutions. Amber smart products, like outlets, light
switches, circuit breakers, GFCIs, LED lights, and LED drivers, deliver
superior safety, solid-state quality and a much more expansive smart
feature scope—all, uniquely, within a home or building’s standard
existing electrical footprints, like the single gang box. And, taken as
a whole, Amber’s portfolio represents a major upgrade to legacy 1950’s
era electrification to solid state architecture with integrated IoT and
M2M. Amber is building out a portfolio of product lines on top of its
breakthrough technologies.
