Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan Expands Health Coverage to More Counties in Ohio This Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Ohio runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. This year, Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan is available to Ohio residents in 30 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, this year Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan is debuting its enhanced My Health PaysTM program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more, and being well. Through My Health PaysTM, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for health-related expenses.

"Health insurance offers peace of mind by helping individuals and families get the care they need for any unexpected medical issues," said Steve Province, president and CEO, Buckeye Health Plan. "By expanding Ambetter coverage in Ohio, we're helping to empower residents to take an active role in their health and wellness by offering quality healthcare coverage."

Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include dental and vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve the health of members with chronic conditions.

Buckeye Health Plan has been serving Ohio since 2004 across its Medicaid, Medicare, Dual Eligible, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan will be offered:

• Allen

• Geauga

• Mercer • Auglaize

• Greene

• Montgomery • Butler

• Hamilton

• Portage • Carroll

• Harrison

• Preble • Champaign

• Lake

• Shelby • Clark

• Logan

• Stark • Clermont

• Lorain

• Summit • Columbiana

• Lucas

• Trumbull • Cuyahoga

• Mahoning

• Van Wert • Darke

• Medina

• Warren

Ohio residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.BuckeyeHealthPlan.com.

About Buckeye Health Plan

Buckeye Health Plan offers managed healthcare for Ohioans on Medicaid, Medicare, integrated Medicaid-Medicare (called MyCare Ohio), and the Health Insurance Exchange. Since 2004, Buckeye has been dedicated to improving the health of Ohioans, many with low incomes, by providing coordinated healthcare and other essential supports that individuals and families need to grow and thrive. Follow Buckeye on Twitter @Buckeye_Health and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BuckeyeHealthPlan. Buckeye is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering core Medicaid, Medicare and specialty services.

